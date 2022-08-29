Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Accused driver in fatal wrong-way I-65 crash could get HIP if he posts $250,000 bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver charged with murder in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 last Sunday could be placed on home incarceration, but he'll have to pay a $250,000 bond first. Thomas Catalina, 43, appeared before Jefferson Circuit Judge Anne Delahanty Thursday morning, where a not-guilty plea was...
WLKY.com
Court docs: Driver in fatal I-65 wrong-way crash said drugs 'messed him up'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Tennessee man was reportedly under the influence of meth when he was involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65. Thomas Catalina was booked into Metro Corrections on Wednesday night on multiple charges, including murder. Police said Cataline crashed into several cars Sunday afternoon...
wcluradio.com
Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
WBKO
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under...
WLKY.com
17-year-old in Grayson County dead after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 17-year-old was killed in a fatal crash in Grayson county on Monday, police say. Grayson County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department, a...
wcluradio.com
Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
WBKO
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged road rage shooting that prompted several Glasgow schools to be placed on ‘alert.’. According to officials, the incident started out east of Glasgow on Hwy 68-80 and ended within city limits on the Veterans Outer loop.
wpsdlocal6.com
Christian County man facing 150 child exploitation charges
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — A Christian County man is behind bars and facing 150 charges after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Troopers say they began their investigation after discovering 39-year-old James E. West II sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. Troopers say they executed a search warrant...
Clarksville police investigate fatal three-car crash
One person was killed in a three-car crash that happened near Richview Elementary School in Clarksville Monday afternoon.
wdrb.com
Grayson County High School student killed in weather-related accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County High School student was killed in a weather-related accident Monday, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's office. Police responded to the one-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6:10 p.m. Monday. That's near Pleasant Run Road. Investigators believe...
WBKO
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man is behind bars and faces a manslaughter charge after authorities accused him of selling drugs to an individual who died of a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago. South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to a call of a possible drug overdose in...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
WBKO
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members. Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
clayconews.com
Prosecution by Attorney General Cameron's Office Leads to Guilty Pleas, Sentencing of Three Kentuckians for Child Exploitation
FRANKFORT, KY (September 1, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the guilty plea and sentencing of three Kentuckians, Ethan Sparks, 24, of Central City; Gillian Bledsoe, 24, of Drakesboro; and Justin Gibson, 23, of Greenville for child exploitation.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a dog attack on Stone Lane in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to Stone Lane for a woman that was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries to her arms and leg. The...
'We're close to passing 2020's overdose total': Hardin County morgue needs more room as deaths from overdoses rise
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — As fentanyl claims the lives of thousands across the country, morgues are trying to make space for the number of overdoses. Hardin County Deputy Coroner Shana Norton said fentanyl deaths are adding to an already crowded morgue. According to Kentucky's Office of Drug Control Policy,...
Gun found in Beech High School student’s backpack
Parents of students at one Sumner County school were surprised to receive an alert Tuesday afternoon after an incident during school hours.
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
