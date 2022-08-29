ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wcluradio.com

Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.

A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
WBKO

Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under...
MANCHESTER, TN
WLKY.com

17-year-old in Grayson County dead after fatal crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 17-year-old was killed in a fatal crash in Grayson county on Monday, police say. Grayson County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department, a...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow

GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged road rage shooting that prompted several Glasgow schools to be placed on ‘alert.’. According to officials, the incident started out east of Glasgow on Hwy 68-80 and ended within city limits on the Veterans Outer loop.
GLASGOW, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Christian County man facing 150 child exploitation charges

HOPKINSVILLE, KY — A Christian County man is behind bars and facing 150 charges after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Troopers say they began their investigation after discovering 39-year-old James E. West II sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. Troopers say they executed a search warrant...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Grayson County High School student killed in weather-related accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County High School student was killed in a weather-related accident Monday, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's office. Police responded to the one-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6:10 p.m. Monday. That's near Pleasant Run Road. Investigators believe...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Dog Attack

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a dog attack on Stone Lane in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to Stone Lane for a woman that was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries to her arms and leg. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

