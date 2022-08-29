ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rory McIlroy Felt the Need to Apologize to Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Stealing $12.25 Million From His Hands

By Jack Dougherty
The FedEx Cup Playoffs are meant to reward the best player on the PGA Tour over the course of the season. Even with the staggered strokes format at the Tour Championship, that doesn’t always turn out to be the case because of how volatile four-day golf tournaments can be.

We saw a prime example this past weekend, as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot one poor round on Sunday to derail everything he had accomplished this year and lose the FedEx Cup title on the final day of the season. You could argue Rory McIlroy deserved the title just as much as Scheffler did, but he sure didn’t feel that way.

After winning the Tour Championship and snatching $12.25 million from Scheffler’s hands, McIlroy immediately apologized to Scheffler’s father in an act of pure class.

Rory McIlroy ripped $12.25 million from Scottie Scheffler’s hands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOFuF_0hZf4KrX00
Rory McIlroy pats Scottie Scheffler on the back after the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club | John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The FedEx Cup title was Scheffler’s to lose heading into the final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday.

Thanks to his PGA Tour-best four wins and 11 top-10 finishes this year, the Texan entered the season finale in the first position at 10 under par. He played brilliantly over the first three days with rounds of 65, 66, and 66, and he teed off on Sunday with a six-stroke lead he seemed unlikely to relinquish.

But he was unable to finish the job.

Scheffler struggled out of the gate and ended up shooting a 3-over 73 in the final round, which tied for the worst score of the day at East Lake Golf Club. McIlroy, who was playing alongside Scheffler in the final group, fired a 66 to win the Tour Championship by one stroke and take home the third FedEx Cup title of his career.

By doing so, McIlroy stole the $18 million FedEx Cup prize right from Scheffler’s hands. Scheffler went home with $5.75 million instead, a $12.25 million difference from what he had at the beginning of the day.

McIlroy apologized to Scheffler’s dad after stealing the FedEx Cup title away

After McIlroy tapped in his par putt on the 18th hole to seal the FedEx Cup title, he walked off the green and approached Scheffler’s family in the crowd. His first words to Scheffler’s father?

“I’m sorry.”

McIlroy knew Scheffler deserved to lift the FedEx Cup trophy this year. Leading up to the Tour Championship, the World No. 1 led the PGA Tour in both wins (four) and on-course earnings ($14 million). He also won the Masters back in April, whereas McIlroy didn’t win a major this season despite finishing inside the top 10 in all four.

McIlroy embraced Scheffler’s father, mother, and wife while offering his condolences to the family, but they all congratulated him on a job well done. True class all around.

Scheffler may not have won the PGA Tour’s grand prize after a terrific season, but there are plenty more wins and plenty more millions in the 26-year-old’s future.

