‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Another Alliance Is Exposed During a House Meeting

If fans thought week seven of Big Brother 24 was rough, they are in for a rude awakening. Week eight has been much more chaotic, with alliances clashing, power shifting, and terrible truths revealed. According to Big Brother 24 spoilers, the final eight had a house meeting on Sunday, Aug. 28, and one alliance was seemingly exposed during the eventful gathering.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

The ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests learn about Kyle’s desire for an all-White alliance

After the surviving “Big Brochella” and “Dyre Fest” houseguests reunited on Thursday, Aug. 25, the players, minus outgoing Heads of Household Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins, competed in the eighth Big Brother 24 HOH competition. The game was a version of “Tiny Veto” from seasons past, and Matthew Turner came out on top.

At the nomination ceremony, Turner decided to side with the After Party alliance and officially turned his back on the Leftovers. He put Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes on the block with the intention of backdooring Michael. However, at the Power of Veto competition, Michael won. He intends to pull Brittany down, forcing Turner to nominate one of his alliance members.

Before Turner could decide, Michael and Brittany exposed Kyle’s fears about another Cookout alliance in Big Brother 24 . As fans recall, Kyle informed Michael that he believed the people of color in the house were working together because they had an “underlying cause” to unite them. So he wanted all White players to band together to oppose them.

Michael and Brittany first informed Taylor and Monte Taylor about Kyle’s theory. They then told Alyssa and Turner. And in all conversations, Michael made it clear that he wanted Kyle to replace Brittany on the block. Kyle’s pitch spread throughout the house, and soon everyone knew about it. And Big Brother 24 spoilers indicate that Kyle was less than thrilled about the situation.

A house meeting occurred while feeds were down

Unfortunately, CBS frequently cut the live feeds on Aug. 28. So, fans could not witness many talks between houseguests. However, viewers could piece together what happened while the live feeds were down.

After Kyle learned that he had been outed, he retreated to the diary room for a long time. There were rumors that he would self-evict, but Kyle returned to the house later. The feeds cut again at night for almost two hours, and when they returned, it was clear that all eight players had a house meeting during the shutdown.

They likely talked about Kyle’s behavior at the house meeting. But the houseguests also might have openly discussed the After Party alliance or Turner’s final two deal with Kyle.

At around 12:12 a.m. PT, Michael and Turner were having a conversation in the bathroom. Turner said, “There is no division of that at all. I feel like you, me, and Brittany just started working together, and I was like, I hope they’re not like, ‘What the f***? Why didn’t I know this?'”

Michael replied, “No. And maybe I should care more about stuff like that, but I think we all know when someone approaches you with something, you say, ‘Yes.'” Turner interjected, “Yeah, saying no, you would either be a target or dumb.”

“It doesn’t bother me,” Michael reassured him. “It really doesn’t.”

Turner stated, “OK, cool. I was just making sure. Because I was like, ‘I hope that didn’t lose any trust between me, you, and Brittany. Or make me a target next week. And I didn’t think it would. But I was like, ‘The only person whose game was outed there was mine. Why? Where did that come from?'”

Neither Michael nor Turner outright said which of Turner’s alliances was exposed. However, we know that he was a part of the After Party with Kyle, Terrance, and Alyssa Snider, and he had a final two deal with Kyle. And since the house meeting revolved around Kyle, perhaps Kyle revealed one of the two alliances. We probably won’t know the whole (or half) truth until the Big Brother episode on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Spoiler alert: Turner plans on nominating Kyle for eviction during week 8 of ‘Big Brother 24’

Among the chaos, there is still a veto meeting during week eight. And per Big Brother 24 spoilers, Turner has made it clear that he will nominate Kyle.

Michael will undoubtedly use the veto on Brittany, and Turner will replace her with Kyle on the block. So come eviction night, Kyle or Taylor will leave the Big Brother house.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

