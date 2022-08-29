ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 62

Kim Bonewell
4d ago

Hey Governor Hochul is the District Attorneys going to do their job and file for 1st degree murder charges? Or are they going to get a appearance ticket? You know cashless bail reform. If they both found guilty. Both of them will be killed by a inmates.

Reply(13)
27
lisette
4d ago

how dumb and evil could you be to give a BABY a deadly drug so it can be quiet? want quiet? DON'T HAVE CHILDREN! POINT BLANK! can't handle it? give it up for adoption! when will this country start issuing licenses to be parents...they need screening, tests to see how smart they are,etc..I see bad parents alot and breaks my heart to see the children..knowing,it'll take great intervention for the kids to become great adults or else, they'll repeat their parents cycle of bad parenthood

Reply(2)
20
Denise John's
4d ago

its murder no matter which way u look at it. they gave it to him. it doesnt matter what it was for that baby dead cuz of there stupidity and they should both pay the price of murder. its murder no ifs ands or buts. that child is better off without them. just sad and who knows what else they had been doing to the child if they did this. they did other things...

Reply
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hot 99.1

Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?

Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
EDUCATION
Hot 99.1

Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Dea#Fentanyl#Syracuse Com
101.5 WPDH

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
BIKING
Hot 99.1

How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?

It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
101.5 WPDH

Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]

New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
ASTRONOMY
WRGB

There is no age limit to buy whipped cream in New York State

A law meant to curb "whippet" drug use in teenagers has caused confusion in grocery stores across New York State. Last year, a law passed restricting the purchase of "whipped cream chargers" containing nitrous oxide, also known as "whippets", to people 21 and older. These canisters are often found inside...
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

No, You Don’t Need To Show Your ID To Buy Whipped Cream in New York

Well, this is definitely a confusing topic. Stores across New York State have been starting to enforce showing identification to buy a pretty specific item. It's a law that was brought to the Senate in 2019 prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as "whippits, whippets, or whip-its" to persons under the age of 21.
LIFESTYLE
Hot 99.1

Major Changes Coming September 1 For Pistol Permits In New York State

In two days, starting Thursday, September 1, 2022, there will be some major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. After the Supreme Court's decision that New York's concealed carry law was unconstitutional, the state passed several new gun laws. The Supreme Court Struck...
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy