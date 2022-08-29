Effective: 2022-09-02 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 11:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Sunday, September 11. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 21.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then begin falling and is forecast to fall below flood stage Sunday, September 11. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.2 feet on 12/30/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO