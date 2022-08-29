ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence

A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
FLORIDA, NY
Sullivan County, NY
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery

A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Look at the Famous Helicopter Fighting the Napanoch Fire

Unfortunately, the Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park is still growing. Over 270 acres were burning as of yesterday, with hundreds of firefighters and park rangers assisting in battling the blaze. They're also getting assistance from a very impressive (and famous) aircraft. Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park. While emergency...
Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?

You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
Your Hudson Valley Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Friday morning started off quite cool and gave some in the Hudson Valley a taste of some early Fall weather. But forecasters say that the warmer weather will return as we enter the long weekend. Could we see a chance for thunderstorms and much-needed rain?. The summer of 2022 has...
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!

Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY

We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
