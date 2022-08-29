Read full article on original website
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Dutchess FD’s Second Heroic Act after Barton Orchards Fire
If you were looking for the definition of "beyond the call of duty," look no further than the Beekman and Patterson Fire Departments in Dutchess County. After responding to the devastating fire at Barton Orchards, their heroics continued after the flames were extinguished. Fire at Barton Orchards. Last week, a...
Rain Does Not Stop Wild Fire, Minnewaska Closed Labor Day Weekend
As expected, the major rain storm did little to extinguish the main fire burning in Ulster County. Officials also have no idea how much of the blaze is contained. On Wednesday, the Ulster County Government provided an update on the Napanoch Point Fire, Stony Kill Fire and Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Ulster Fire Only 15% Contained, 3 Fires Now Raging in Hudson Valley
Minnewaska State Park remains closed today as officials continue to battle two fires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point Fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is only about 15 percent contained. That’s according to the latest update from Ulster County officials, which was before last night’s rain. Minnewaska...
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to have...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Look at the Famous Helicopter Fighting the Napanoch Fire
Unfortunately, the Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park is still growing. Over 270 acres were burning as of yesterday, with hundreds of firefighters and park rangers assisting in battling the blaze. They're also getting assistance from a very impressive (and famous) aircraft. Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park. While emergency...
Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?
You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
Your Hudson Valley Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Friday morning started off quite cool and gave some in the Hudson Valley a taste of some early Fall weather. But forecasters say that the warmer weather will return as we enter the long weekend. Could we see a chance for thunderstorms and much-needed rain?. The summer of 2022 has...
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
fox5ny.com
Wildfires growing in upstate New York
NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY
We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
