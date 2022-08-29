ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

New seats coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New, bigger seats are coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre! A project to replace 679 seats at the theatre on Cypress Street will take place during a two-week period in October, with hopes of unveiling the finished project for Alfred Hitchcok’s Psycho Halloween night. Seats located downstairs will be taken out […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 1st

Cooler weather will continue to stick around and our rain chances continue to look very good. We should see today, a mostly cloudy sky and a 80% chance of showers sticking around. The high will rise to around a cool 81 degrees and the winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and remain on the light side. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of isolated showers otherwise partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to around 69 and the winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re going to play for him’: Ground breaks on memorial baseball field named for ACS student who passed away

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Even on a gloomy, gray day out, positivity can shine. Ground broke on the new baseball field at Abilene Christian Schools (ACS) Wednesday morning. The Hudson Wade Memorial Field is named for an ACS fifth grade student who passed away in 2016 after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia. “It’s a huge […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 30th

Rain chances look really good for today and into tomorrow. A decrease in precip chances will continue the rest of the week however, we certainly will not rule out the chance of afternoon showers sticking around. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 71 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the north.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Rain Likely Over the Next Two Days

From rainfall reports received by email and Facebook, it appears that rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are common in Coleman County following overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms. The cause of the rain is an upper level low which is located farther to our west, over West Central Texas.
colemantoday.com

Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park Under New Owners

Todd and Vicki Virden have purchased the Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park in Santa Anna, Texas. The Virdens have already made a few changes in the rooms, one being the addition of large TVs. Todd and Vicki are excited about the history of the property and look forward to keeping the legacy going for the community, travelers, hunters and visitors to the area. They are working to install a new computer system for online reservations through their website, and will announce on their Facebook page when that particular method is available. There is also a laundromat available and an RV park on the property. (Read more below...)
SANTA ANNA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Coleman Fire Department closing roads due to rainfall levels

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Fire Department has announced that public works and TXDOT are closing roads in the city following heavy amounts of rainfall. According to a social media post, the fire department is advising drivers to avoid flooded areas, and 'turn around, don't drown'. Driving around barricades...
COLEMAN, TX
KEAN 105

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

