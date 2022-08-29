The famous Jewish deli, Manny’s, is bringing in its 80th anniversary today with a unique new menu item. For the first time ever, there’s a new sandwich in town as Manny’s has introduced a smoked pastrami sandwich– appropriately dubbed the 80 to bring in their anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is throwing a party, which includes half-priced smoked sandwiches and other surprises until its 8 PM closing today! When Manny, Jack, and Charlie Raskin decided to open a delicatessen and cafeteria, they had no idea it would turn into a legendary Chicago staple. The Ashkenazi Jewish deli, which is known for its old-time cafeteria setup and towering sandwiches, added a new menu item inspired by owner Dan Raskin, a longtime lover of Montreal and Texas BBQ. With time to experiment during the pandemic, they created this brand new smoky pastrami, offering a fun twist on the famous menu staple.

