Manny’s Deli Celebrates 80 Years Of Business With A Brand New Smoked Pastrami Sandwich

The famous Jewish deli, Manny’s, is bringing in its 80th anniversary today with a unique new menu item. For the first time ever, there’s a new sandwich in town as Manny’s has introduced a smoked pastrami sandwich– appropriately dubbed the 80 to bring in their anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is throwing a party, which includes half-priced smoked sandwiches and other surprises until its 8 PM closing today!   When Manny, Jack, and Charlie Raskin decided to open a delicatessen and cafeteria, they had no idea it would turn into a legendary Chicago staple. The Ashkenazi Jewish deli, which is known for its old-time cafeteria setup and towering sandwiches, added a new menu item inspired by owner Dan Raskin, a longtime lover of Montreal and Texas BBQ. With time to experiment during the pandemic, they created this brand new smoky pastrami, offering a fun twist on the famous menu staple. 
This Apple Orchard Near Toronto Is A Cute Date Spot & You Can Share Apple Caramel Dumplings

If you're looking for a cute spot to spend some time with your favourite person this fall, then you'll want to take a trip to this dreamy apple orchard near Toronto. The apple picking starts September 10, and you can take a romantic stroll through 10,000 sweet-smelling trees. You can actually drive your car right into the orchard and explore on foot from there.
