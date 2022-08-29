ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxnI4_0hZf3FPh00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health.

DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide.

The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites for permitting septic systems and assuring they are compliant with state regulations, the agency said.

“The maintenance and upkeep of a septic system is the responsibility of the owner, but DHEC has an essential role in assuring these systems are properly permitted to begin with and that the permittees or owners have the information and resources they need to keep them functioning for years to come,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Division of Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement.

Rapid hire events will take place in Spartanburg, Florence, and Columbia for over 20 open wastewater inspector positions.

The hiring events are planned at the following locations and times:

  • Spartanburg : 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Spartanburg Office, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg
  • Florence : 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence Office, 145 East Cheves St., Florence
  • Columbia : 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia Office, 8500 Farrow Road, Columbia

Applicants will take part in pre-screening questions and have to use a manual auger to bore a hole, so they are urged to dress accordingly. On-the-spot conditional job offers will be given to qualified applicants.

Candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time for either the Environment Health Manager II or Natural Resource Technician III positions.

Required qualifications for the openings include a high school degree and relevant work experience. Preferred qualifications are an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree in a related field.

More openings with DHEC can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

DHEC Reports Uptick in Covid-19 Cases in South Carolina

The number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise again in South Carolina. Two weeks ago cases were down by 22.1% from the previous week and that rose by 22.5% last week according to data which is based on information the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control received before midnight on Saturday. There were 12,772 cases reported to the agency last week and as of Saturday, there were 533 patients with Covid-19 in South Carolina hospitals. Overall, testing, cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations were all down from the previous month. The update brings the states totals to 1.674 million cases and 18,263 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX Carolina

SC animal shelters offer special promotions to solve overcapacity issue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across South Carolina are offering special promotions to solve the over-capacity issue as the state declares a state of emergency. According to No Kill South Carolina 2021 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP, the two largest shelters in the state, Greenville County...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

State health officials seek input on public health needs, quality of life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State health officials are giving the public an opportunity to weigh in on public health programs in South Carolina. Live Healthy South Carolina–a collaboration between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina–released a short, anonymous survey that asks residents to share the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate

WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Officials Warn of Invasive Asian Ticks

An aggressive Asian tick species has invaded South Carolina, and is showing up in higher numbers in North Carolina, according to the S..C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Officials recently found a “large population” of Asian longhorned ticks on commercial cattle in York County, S.C. This is the...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCPL expands hours at Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents on Sullivan’s Island will soon have more time to browse for a good book to read. The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Friday announced an expansion of operating hours at the Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library beginning Tuesday, September 6. Leaders said the additional time will help the branch better […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Charleston, North Charleston roads closed due to flooding

UPDATE: All roads have reopened as of 8:30 p.m. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads across the Lowcountry closed Thursday afternoon as heavy rains caused flooding in the area. As of 3:40 p.m., the following roads were reported to be flooded: Charleston: King Street at Huger Street Ashley Avenue between Calhoun Street and Broad Street […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Dhec
News19 WLTX

Update on when you can expect the P-EBT cards for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services new P-EBT cards are on their way to eligible K-12 students. South Carolina got approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue 2022 Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to public school students. Previously South Carolina had been approved during...
EDUCATION
WIS-TV

Hard Scrabble Road widening project delayed again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced another delay for a Richland County road widening project. Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of Hardscrabble Road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019. Now six years...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT receives $190M in funding for road projects

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it will receive an additional $190 million of federal funding for road projects in the state. The United States Department of Transportation redistributed federal road funds that other states and federal programs were not able to use during the past year. The SCDOT […]
TRAFFIC
WSPA 7News

Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WSAV News 3

SCDMV: How the point system works in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
TRAFFIC
WYFF4.com

Crashes along I-85 Thursday block traffic for hours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:00 p.m. update:The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the 2 left lanes on Interstate 85 North at Exit 54 (Pelham Road) remain closed. SCDOT said congestion continues between Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville. The average speed is 17 mph. Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy