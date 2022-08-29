Read full article on original website
Man identified from fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man found dead inside his car off I-55 Wednesday. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, Jim Allmon, an autopsy revealed minor blunt force injuries from the motor vehicle crash...
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Jacksonville man is dead after being found inside his vehicle Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 42-year-old man was found in his vehicle near the Lost Bridge Trail, just off of Interstate 55. He was pronounced dead at the scene at...
Vehicle broken into at Route 66 Drive-In, 3 suspects at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for help identifying the person who broke into a vehicle at the Route 66 Drive-In at Knight's Action Park earlier this month. A vehicle was burglarized sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on August 6.
Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
Springfield Police to host annual Cops and Bobbers fishing clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Children ages six through 13 will get the chance to fish with police officers. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is inviting kids to enjoy a day of fishing at the SPD annual Cops and Bobbers. The event is free from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m....
Police are searching for man who punched slot machine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man lost his cool and lost money playing slot machines. Sangamon County Sheriff's say on August 25, a man punched a slot machine screen at Lucy's Place on North Grand causing over $600 damage. Sheriffs are searching for the man pictured below.
Lake Pointe Grill closing after 15 years
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A longtime staple along Toronto Road in Springfield is closing its doors for good. The owners of Lake Pointe Grill, located at 1386 Toronto Rd, announced on Sunday they plan to close next month. We're told there are multiple reasons for the closure including their...
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
Man seen with 'rifle' was actually carrying BB gun, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police give the all-clear after a man caught on camera carrying a gun through a neighborhood contacted police. The man carrying the gun was a 19-year-old male who said it was a BB gun. Police said they met with the man carrying the gun...
City announces plans to make Lawrence Avenue area safer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lawrence Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard area of Springfield has been in the hot seat for safety improvements. Last week, the city hosted a public meeting about the proposed changes. “It’s a terrible intersection, it is," said Mark Rothe, a Springfield resident. "I think it’s...
Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
Candlelight vigil to be held for Overdose Awareness Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a candlelight vigil in Springfield this week for Overdose Awareness Day. The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the steps of the State Capitol, by the Lincoln Statue. The vigil is to honor those who have...
Teen tries to rob pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for trying to rob a pizza delivery driver. A Domino's delivery driver says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Brown Street in Springfield. The suspect reportedly walked up to the delivery...
Veterans return home from Honor Flight
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Veterans have returned home from Tuesday's Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. A welcome party was on hand to give the group a special celebration after the flight landed. Dozens of veterans visited Washington DC to visit the memorials built in their honor. "I think they...
Circle K lowering gas prices for the day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — If you need to get gas on Thursday, you may want to head to a Circle K location near you. Circle K is dropping the price of fuel by up to 40 cents per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The offer...
Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
Local organization reminds residents of resources on Overdose Awareness Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Overdose Awareness Day was on Wednesday. Local organizations are raising awareness about overdoses and reminding residents of their resources. “It's a campaign to kind of address overdose awareness and you know there’s a lot of stigma that’s attached with overdose and if we can reduce...
Overdose Awareness Day: A life-saving drug
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Day is a campaign to "end overdose, remember without the stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind." Fox Illinois spoke with two organizations who make it their mission...
Man charged with 37 counts of weapons, narcotics offenses
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested for 37 counts of weapons and narcotics offenses. On August 29, members of the East Central Illinois Task Force, Central Illinois Enforcement Group, the Shelbyville Police Department, Coles County Crisis Response Team, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to arrest Dagan Traylor, 32.
Golf outing for Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can golf and raise money for an honor flight on Thursday. Miller Mid-America Insurance is hosting its third annual golf outing at the Oaks Golf Course. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. The money raised from the outing will be going to the Land...
