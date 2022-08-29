ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WILX-TV

Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
HOWELL, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews working to place last segment of pipe at GLWA water main break

DETROIT, Mich. - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says crews are working to size, cut and place the last segment of pipe need at the site of the broken 120-inch transmission main just west of GLWA’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility. GLWA says it may take several days...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Subway grand opening under new ownership

FLINT, Mich. -- The Subway near Miller Road and Ballenger Road will have a grand opening on Saturday under new ownership. The Subway will open on September 3 at 12 p.m. Its address is 3631 Miller Road in Flint. The owner's, Steven Hartwell, family also owns Dawn Donuts on Clio...
FLINT, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing

Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Generator fire torches van, catches on house in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A generator fire caught a van on fire and spread to a house in Eastpointe Tuesday night, and had it not been for a neighbor who sprang into action - damages may have been much worse. Neighbor Bob Smith grabbed his garden hose and as...
nbc25news.com

Free water filter distribution being held at fairgrounds in Imlay City

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Health Department is offering filters and bottled water to Imlay City residents based on initial drinking water test results. Filters and bottled water are being offered as a precautionary measure after low levels of lead detected in several homes. The Lapeer County Health...
IMLAY CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Body Found in Oakland County Lake

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Work begins on new sheriff boathouse

MACOMB COUNTY — For nearly 50 years, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Sheriff Division has been served by a single boathouse at the eastern edge of Harrison Township. But on Tuesday, Aug. 30, county officials broke ground on a project to replace the aging facility with a brand-new headquarters for the Marine Division.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Heavy rains release more oil at vacant Trenton hospital

Monday morning rains released more oil pollution at a vacant Trenton hospital that had been the site of an oil spill last week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials said Monday. Oil was found on the parking lot of the former Riverside Osteopathic Hospital on West Jefferson Avenue and in the...
TRENTON, MI

