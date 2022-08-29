Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
WILX-TV
Fallen power lines prompts I-96 closure in Howell
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A fallen power line Wednesday night closed I-96 in Howell. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed between Highland and Pinckney roads at about 8 p.m. MDOT reported the freeway reopened at just before 9 p.m. If you see or suspect a...
nbc25news.com
Crews working to place last segment of pipe at GLWA water main break
DETROIT, Mich. - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says crews are working to size, cut and place the last segment of pipe need at the site of the broken 120-inch transmission main just west of GLWA’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility. GLWA says it may take several days...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
Crumbling West Road bridge causing mounting frustration Downriver
The West Road Viaduct in Trenton has been a sore spot for neighbors for years. “I’m scared every time I go over it,” said Lynn Weclowski, who lives near the bridge.
nbc25news.com
Flint Subway grand opening under new ownership
FLINT, Mich. -- The Subway near Miller Road and Ballenger Road will have a grand opening on Saturday under new ownership. The Subway will open on September 3 at 12 p.m. Its address is 3631 Miller Road in Flint. The owner's, Steven Hartwell, family also owns Dawn Donuts on Clio...
plymouthvoice.com
Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing
Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
How climate change has affected Michigan weather conditions
As much of the globe faced a hot, humid summer filled with record high temperatures and flooding due to heavy rainfall, national weather and temperature data indicates severe weather conditions have also intensified in Michigan, driven by Earth’s changing climate. It’s not just that temperatures are reaching new highs...
fox2detroit.com
Generator fire torches van, catches on house in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A generator fire caught a van on fire and spread to a house in Eastpointe Tuesday night, and had it not been for a neighbor who sprang into action - damages may have been much worse. Neighbor Bob Smith grabbed his garden hose and as...
nbc25news.com
Free water filter distribution being held at fairgrounds in Imlay City
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Health Department is offering filters and bottled water to Imlay City residents based on initial drinking water test results. Filters and bottled water are being offered as a precautionary measure after low levels of lead detected in several homes. The Lapeer County Health...
fox2detroit.com
Westland couple hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - For many homeowners without power in Metro Detroit, a generator can be a life-saver. But one Westland couple found out improperly storing a generator can have dangerous consequences. They had their generator on, but it was too close to the home. "They did put it...
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
nbc25news.com
Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
deadlinedetroit.com
Body Found in Oakland County Lake
The body of a man in his 20s was discovered floating in Williams Lake in Waterford Township. A Brightwood Court resident reported seeing the body just off shore shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Waterford Township Police press release. An officer went into the lake and retrieved the...
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
candgnews.com
Work begins on new sheriff boathouse
MACOMB COUNTY — For nearly 50 years, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Sheriff Division has been served by a single boathouse at the eastern edge of Harrison Township. But on Tuesday, Aug. 30, county officials broke ground on a project to replace the aging facility with a brand-new headquarters for the Marine Division.
Detroit News
Heavy rains release more oil at vacant Trenton hospital
Monday morning rains released more oil pollution at a vacant Trenton hospital that had been the site of an oil spill last week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials said Monday. Oil was found on the parking lot of the former Riverside Osteopathic Hospital on West Jefferson Avenue and in the...
Vintage plane damaged after losing wheel during takeoff in Macomb County
Vintage plane damaged after losing wheel during takeoff in Macomb County. A small plane over seven decades old sustained damage after it suffered a mechanical malfunction during takeoff in Metro Detroit.
