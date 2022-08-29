ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
Decider.com

Is Netflix’s ‘Devil in Ohio’ Based On A True Story?

Netflix’s new limited thriller series Devil in Ohio may just be a little creepier than you think. The eight-episode series features Bones star Emily Deschanel as Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a psychiatrist who temporarily invites a mysterious teenager, Mae, played by To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Madeleine Arthur, into her home after she’s found and brought to the hospital. However, as unusual things begin to occur in the house during Mae’s stay, Suzanne pieces together that the young girl was a part of a dangerous cult. And, going off of the trailer, perhaps she still is.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
