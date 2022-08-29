ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Water Desk

Opinions differ on timeline as Crystal River Wild & Scenic efforts move ahead

A campaign to protect one of the last free-flowing rivers in Colorado is moving forward, but some proponents say not enough progress has been made over the past year. Last spring a handful of advocates led by Pitkin County revived an effort to secure a federal Wild & Scenic designation, which would protect the upper Crystal River from future development, dams and diversions. A year into the effort, some say a planned stakeholder process is moving too slowly, while others say a designation can’t be rushed and must be approached carefully and inclusively.
The westward spread of zebra and quagga mussels shows how tiny invaders can cause big problems

The zebra mussel has been a poster child for invasive species ever since it unleashed economic and ecological havoc on the Great Lakes in the late 1980s. Yet despite intensive efforts to control it and its relative, the quagga mussel, these fingernail-sized mollusks are spreading through U.S. rivers, lakes and bays, clogging water supply pipes and altering food webs.
The Water Desk is an independent news organization dedicated to increasing the volume, depth and power of journalism connected to Western water issues.

 https://www.colorado.edu/cej/waterdesk

