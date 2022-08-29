With so much land that needs to be repurposed and the city on the rise, a theme park may be the perfect addition to the Nickel City. Buffalo is a city on the rise. The population has been growing. The job market stabilizing. Opportunities abound as more and more start-ups and local businesses open their doors downtown. The waterfront, beginning with canalside, is also improving and has major plans for redevelopment. Over $200-million is being put into Canalside. It's all great news and well overdue and Buffalo has a massive waterfront that has largely gone unused for too long.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO