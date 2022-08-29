Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 2 - September 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calendar has flipped from August to September. If you're looking for something to do with the family before the school year starts there are plenty of events taking place across the Western New York region. National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium. The National...
buffalorising.com
Urban Ecological Restoration Workshops @ Tifft Nature Preserve & Silo City
Silo City and Tifft Nature Preserve are essentially tied together by the Buffalo River. But there are other things that tie the two sites together, despite one being known for its industrial legacy, and the other being known for its vital ecosystems. At one point in time, both of these...
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
buffalorising.com
Brisbane Building is a Beacon of Light, and Life at Lafayette Square
In February of 2021, the mortgage division of HUNT Real Estate Corp. opened its new headquarters on the second floor of the historic Brisbane Building at 403 Main Street. The relocation into a 10,000 square foot office, from its former home in Lancaster, prompted Peter Hunt, Chairman & CEO of HUNT Real Estate Corp., to take a closer look at the building, which was in need of significant repairs, primarily on the interior courtyard, as well as the three-walled “courtyard” facing Lafayette Square.
buffalorising.com
Streetlight Brasserie
The former Oshun restaurant (5 E Huron Street) is getting a drastic makeover, as it transitions to Streetlight Brasserie. To that end, owner Danny Lettieri (co-owner of Savoy in Allentown) has retained the builder-designer services of Brian Wilcox (Wilcox Design Division of RP Oak Hill Building Company) to create a dramatic new look for the restaurant, which will feature seating cubbies, 32’ of butcher block counters for a new bakery area, a custom Champagne and whiskey display, a Chuck Tingley mural, and greenery galore. Lettieri has embarked upon the project with partners Nina Lettieri, Cari Lettieri, and Matt Milano.
buffalorising.com
Radah Baked Goods relocates to Amherst Street
The West Side Bazaar has done its job again. As a business incubator, The Bazaar offers fledgling entrepreneurs the opportunity to get up and running, without incurring the expenses that are typically associated with stand-alone storefronts. While many of the businesses at The Bazaar are content with operating in a shared environment for an extended period of time, upon occasion an entrepreneur will relocate to a brick and mortar location – once the owner has a firm handle on the operational aspects of the business, including retaining a solid customer base.
buffalorising.com
Too Damn Cold & Funky Bike Tour Celebrates Buffalo Music History
Buffalo Bike Tours always manages to come up with unusual – even funky – bike tours that open our eyes to the fun, fantastic, and obscure side of this city. Now, founder and operator Marc Moscato has come up with something that will entice history buffs and music lovers. He’s identified a number of buildings that were old stomping grounds of celebrated Buffalo bands and musicians. By doing so, he’s helped to showcase a new perspective that gives us a tangible way to connect with the music that we love.
buffalospree.com
Long Live the Super Flea
Many remember Walden Avenue’s Super Flea, which ran for forty-plus years before closing in 2014. This summer, Kai Mikolajczak, owner of Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue, brought back a new version of the popular mainstay. The seed was planted in 2019, when Mikolajczak opened Queen City Vintage. Next...
Bocce Club Pizza's Hertel Avenue location is now closed
Bocce Club Pizza announced Thursday afternoon that they have officially closed their Hertel Avenue location.
Six Flags Needs a Theme Park on the Buffalo Waterfront
With so much land that needs to be repurposed and the city on the rise, a theme park may be the perfect addition to the Nickel City. Buffalo is a city on the rise. The population has been growing. The job market stabilizing. Opportunities abound as more and more start-ups and local businesses open their doors downtown. The waterfront, beginning with canalside, is also improving and has major plans for redevelopment. Over $200-million is being put into Canalside. It's all great news and well overdue and Buffalo has a massive waterfront that has largely gone unused for too long.
buffalorising.com
Big Reveal: The ELLI in Tonawanda
The region’s underutilized waterfront continues to draw developer interest. The team planning an Old First Ward residential project on the Buffalo River has revealed designs for the six-story first phase of a riverfront project in Tonawanda. Carubba & Company, J.B. Earl Company and Elev8 Architecture are proposing the development that fronts Ellicott Creek, south of the Tonawanda Canal.
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers
The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
Something Big Is Happening At The Buffalo Wing Festival
It’s never happened before, but this change is something you are going to love. The Buffalo Wing Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year at Highmark Stadium during Labor Day weekend. It’s one of the few chances you get in the year to actually go down to the NFL field, walk around and hang out.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Curtain Up! 2022: Your Guide to the Kickoff to Buffalo’s Theatre Season
Theatre lover’s it’s that time of year again…. The 41st annual celebration of the opening of Buffalo’s professional theatre season is officially back in person for the first time since 2019! If you’re headed downtown to take part in the all the fun events to kickstart the new season, here’s everything you need to know:
buffalorising.com
Ribbon Cutting: Ignite Labs at The Exchange at Beverly Gray
Today is the day that The Exchange at Beverly Gray is officially opening Ignite Labs – a new business incubator with co-working space, specifically serving underrepresented and BIPOC entrepreneurs and business owners in Western NY. The Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center – a central East Side business hub –...
Tralf Music Hall not reopening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After announcing earlier this year that it would be closing temporarily for renovations, the Tralf Music Hall will not be reopening. On Tuesday, Tralf Music, the team behind the venue, clarified in a Facebook post that the music hall would not be reopening. The post read,...
You Can Get A Free Coffee Today In Buffalo, New York
We’re getting closer to the beginning of the school year in Western New York and one coffee chain is giving away a free cup of coffee. In Western New York, teachers are encouraged to stop by Dunkin’ on Thursday, Sept. 1 for a free medium or hot coffee.
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Mayer Brothers
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, as summer comes to a close, an iconic Western New York business opens. Mayer Brothers continues to be one of the stops on everyone’s fall favorite destinations, and this year they’re celebrating a major milestone. Located in West Seneca, the cider mill is one of the oldest family-owned […]
wnypapers.com
Lockport Palace Theatre: Local performer finds his 'Corner Of The Sky'
A Western New York native is finding his “Corner Of The Sky” on the Palace Theatre stage this September. Sean Ryan, originally from Rochester, and a graduate of the University at Buffalo, is no stranger to the stage. Having performed across the nation on numerous national tours, including “Fame: The Musical (ensemble and understudy for Nick), “Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (swing, assistant dance captain) and “RENT” (swing, understudy for Mark, dance captain), Ryan has shared his talents with countless onlookers.
Something Strange Washed Up On The Beach In Dunkirk
We've all seen some pretty strange things on the beaches here in Western New York. But it's not every day that you see one of these wash up. We've seen strange fish that seem like they don't belong, clothing that makes you wonder how that person got home, and even some people on Lake Erie's beaches early in the morning. But it's not every day that you see one of these...
