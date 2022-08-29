Top stars, best performances from Week 1 (Aug. 25-27) in Texas high school football

Stats from the biggest stars and top performances around the state in Week 1 of the 2022 Texas high school football season

From Spring Westfield QB P.J. Hatter (354 total yards, Six TDs) to Longview WR Jalen Hale (127 receiving yards, Two TDs), several Texas high school football standouts across the state separated themselves with eye-popping stat lines and jaw-dropping performances during the opening weekend of the 2022 season.

Here’s a closer look at the top individual performances throughout the Lone Star State during Week 1 of the Texas high school football season (Aug. 25-27):

TOP STARS, BEST PERFORMANCES IN TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — WEEK 1

PASSING STARS

Terry Bussey, Timpson QB

Bussey threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 14-of-16 passing and also ran for 146 yards and two rushing TDs on 10 carries in a 53-20 win over Beckville.

Brennan Storer, Highland Park QB

Storer threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing in a 38-24 win against Flower Mound Marcus. He also ran 11 times for 58 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Kaden Anderson, Southlake Carroll QB

In Friday’s game against El Paso Eastwood, Anderson was 24-of-29 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 9 yards on two carries in a 66-14 win.

Kennen Miller, Mansfield Lake Ridge QB

Miller threw for 230 yards and three TDs on 14-of-23 passing and also ran for 52 yards and a rushing score on 14 carries in a 50-27 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Brayden Hagle, Lucas Lovejoy QB

Hagle threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-32 passing in a 52-27 win against College Station on Saturday.

P.J. Hatter, Spring Westfield QB

Hatter threw for 342 yards and six touchdowns on 18-of-21 passing and also ran twice for 12 yards during a stellar debut in a 63-3 win against Cy Park.

D.J. Lagway, Willis QB

Willis completed 21 of 28 passes for 343 yards and six passing TDs in a 73-14 victory over Bryan Rudder on Friday. He also ran for 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Marcos Davila, Midland Legacy QB

In Friday’s game versus Amarillo, Davila went 21-of-32 for 320 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 47-21 victory.

Braylen Drake, Cameron Yoe QB

Drake was 16-of-22 passing for 244 yards and three touchdown passes in a 71-35 win against Lago Vista.

Cash McCollum, China Spring QB

McCollum completed 20 of 29 passes for 270 yards and two passing TDs in a 38-20 win over Lorena on Friday.

Davion Wilson, Port Arthur Memorial QB

Wilson, a transfer from Dekaney, completed 11 of 15 passes for 138 yards through the air and scrambled 17 times for 97 yards and four rushing TDs in a 50-15 victory over Port Neches-Groves on Friday.

Chris Jimerson, North Forney QB

Jimerson was 14-of-22 passing for 249 yards and five TDs in a 50-12 win over Arlington Sam Houston.

Jaylon Robinson, Red Oak QB

In Friday’s game against The Colony, Robinson was 22-of-33 passing for 395 yards and four passing TDs in a 51-43 victory. He also ran 12 times for 56 yards.

Weston Smith, Colleyville Heritage QB

Smith threw for 323 yards and four TDs on 17-of-21 passing in a dominant 61-5 win over Irving Nimitz.

D’vonne Hmielewski, Sealy QB

Hmielewski completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 241 yards and two touchdown throws while also running for 125 yards on 21 carries in a 39-20 victory against Clute Brazosport.

Ashton Dubose, San Antonio Brennan QB

Dubose completed 23 of 38 passes for 349 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-34 loss to Cibolo Steele on Saturday. He also ran 13 times for 23 yards.

Braden Bennett, Mt. Vernon QB

Bennett threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns on 12-of-21 passing in a 48-28 win over Quinlan Ford on Friday. He also scrambled five times for 102 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Adam Schobel, Columbus QB

Schobel was 14-of-19 passing for 313 yards and four TDs in the Cardinals’ 42-7 win over Giddings on Friday.

Jonah Ross, Mart QB

Ross threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-17 passing and also ran for 122 yards on nine carries in a 41-19 win over Paris Chisum.

Ja’Tyrian Moore, Tenaha QB

Moore ran for 417 yards and six rushing TDs in a 50-38 win against West Sabine. He also threw for 44 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-8 passing.

Jack Fishpaw, Coppell QB

Fishpaw completed 14 of 22 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-27 victory against Sachse. He also ran for 83 yards and two rushing TDs on eight carries.

RUSHING STARS

Michael Barrow, Arlington Martin RB

Barrow toted the ball 13 times for 156 yards and three rushing TDs in Martin’s 39-31 victory over Lake Travis. He also caught two passes for 51 yards and a receiving touchdown. (Barrow pictured in featured photo above by Robbie Rakestraw)

Keedrick Reescano, New Caney RB

Reescano ran for 265 yards and five rushing touchdowns on 22 carries in a 49-14 win over Montgomery on Friday.

Jaylon Burton, Denton Braswell RB

Burton rushed for 187 yards and three TDs on 32 carries in Braswell’s 45-20 win over Northwest Eaton on Friday.

Joaquin Segovia, Vega RB

In Friday’s game versus Bovina, Segovia ran for 198 yards and four rushing scores on 16 carries in a 54-18 win.

Chase Bingmon, Terrell RB

In a 44-41 loss to Hallsville, Bingmon rushed 17 times for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr., Houston C.E. King RB

Willis toted the ball 12 times for 201 yards and three rushing TDs in King’s 63-7 blowout victory over Crosby.

Seth Davis, Katy RB

Davis, a Mississippi State commit, toted the ball 23 times for a career-high 277 yards and three TDs in Katy’s 49-16 victory over League City Clear Springs.

Ashton Ojiaku, Richmond Foster RB

Ojiaku rushed 17 times for 223 yards and five rushing TDs in a 67-16 win over Richmond George Ranch on Friday.

Carson Kuykendall, Llano RB

Kuykendall rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries in a 48-26 win against Jarrell.

James Peoples, San Antonio Veterans RB

Peoples rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries in a 53-7 rivalry game victory against San Antonio Harlandale.

Noah Long, Liberty Hill RB

Long ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and also caught a 55-yard TD pass in Liberty Hill’s 35-21 win over San Antonio Wagner.

Kyree Payton, Buda Hays RB

Payton ran five times for 200 yards and three rushing TDs and caught a 12-yard pass in a 64-14 win against Austin Akins on Friday night.

Cameron Cook, Round Rock Stony Point RB

Cook carried the ball seven times for 165 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 59 yards and a receiving TD in Stony Point’s 53-0 win over Austin High.

Andrew Petter, Georgetown RB

Petter ran for 170 yards and three TDs on 18 carries in Georgetown’s 38-14 win over Copperas Cove.

Ty Ty Byars, Montgomery Lake Creek RB

Byars rushed 15 times for 137 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in Lake Creek’s 42-38 victory over Angleton.

Deontray Scott, Navasota RB

Scott tallied 241 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in a 41-14 road win over Geronimo Navarro on Friday night.

Sam Hranicky, Bellville RB

Hranicky rushed 33 times for 221 yards and a touchdown in Bellville’s 24-14 victory over La Grange.

Dennis Moody, Frisco Reedy RB

In a 69-27 victory against Azle on Friday, Moody ran 16 times for 189 yards and three rushing TDs and caught three passes for 35 yards.

Damario Goss, Fort Worth Wyatt RB

Goss carried the ball 18 times for 206 yards and three rushing touchdowns in a 40-39 win over Dallas Lincoln.

Kiefer Sibley, Waco Connally RB

Sibley ran eight times for 174 yards and three TDs in a 31-0 win against Mexia on Friday night.

Bralen Lopez, Palmer RB

Lopez rushed 12 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns in Palmer’s 63-20 victory over Palmer.

Kamran Williams, Jefferson RB

Williams toted the ball 16 times for 236 yards and two rushing TDs in a 43-0 victory over New Boston on Friday.

T.J. McCutcheon, West RB

McCutcheon tallied 120 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 42-20 road win over Geronimo Navarro on Friday night.

Nathaniel Stanley, Converse Judson RB

In Saturday’s game versus San Antonio Johnson, Stanley tallied 211 rushing yards and two touchdown runs on 22 carries in a 46-43 overtime win.

RECEIVING STARS

Julius Spencer, Garland Lakeview Centennial WR

Spencer caught seven passes for 147 yards and two TDs in a 30-28 loss to Frisco Memorial on Friday.

Jalen Hale, Longview WR

Hale snagged six receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-10 win over McKinney Boyd.

Payton Poston, Stephenville WR

Poston recorded seven receptions for 119 yards and four touchdowns to help Stephenville beat Midlothian Heritage 49-42 on Friday.

Garon Duncan, Dripping Springs WR

Duncan tallied nine catches for a touchdown and 120 receiving yards in the Tigers’ 23-20 victory against Austin Vandegrift.

Ethan Wyatt, Klein Collins WR

Wyatt caught seven passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-26 win against Magnolia on Friday.

Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee WR

Miller hauled in four passes for 133 yards and two receiving TDs in a 48-7 victory over Vidor. He also ran three times for 29 rushing yards.

Kofi Eduful, Forney WR

Eduful caught nine passes for 96 yards and four TDs in a 58-55 loss to Forney on Friday.

Cory O’Bryant, Tomball Memorial WR

O’Bryant hauled in eight receptions for 161 yards and three touchdown catches in a 43-16 win against Langham Creek.

Darrick Willis, Ferris WR

Willis caught nine passes for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 36-30 loss to Lake Worth.

Cordale Russell, North Mesquite WR

Russell, a TCU commit, tallied five receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 45-32 win over North Garland.

Micah Hudson, Lake Belton WR

Hudson caught seven passes for 143 yards and two receiving touchdowns in a 47-21 win against Leander Rouse. He also ran the ball five times for 92 yards and a rushing TD.

Jaydis Ortega, Amarillo Caprock

Ortega snagged seven passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Caprock’s 54-7 win over Hereford.

Jamarion Carroll, Wichita Falls Hirschi WR

Carroll caught three passes for 156 yards and two TDs in a 48-6 victory against Clint on Thursday.

Hayden Miller, Orange Grove WR

Miller hauled in five catches for 151 yards and two receiving TDs in a 53-0 win against Hebbronville.

Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville WR

Johnson caught five passes for 138 yards and a career-high two receiving touchdowns in a 42-0 win against Munday.

Preston Miller, Canadian WR

Miller tallied nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown in a 49-14 win over Seminole.

Landon Ransom-Goelz, Trophy Club Byron Nelson WR

Ransom-Goelz snagged eight passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 41-13 win over Hereford.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS STARS

Chisom Onwuzurigbo, Fort Bend Hightower CB

Onwuzurigbo tallied six tackles, a pass deflection and a 91-yard rumble return for a two-point conversion on an extra-point attempt in Hightower’s 29-17 win over Pearland Dawson.

Jacob Redding, New Braunfels DB

Redding put on a defensive clinic Thursday night with 14 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble in the Unicorns’ 34-33 upset win over Denton Ryan.

Peyton Bowen, Denton Guyer DB

Bowen scored a touchdown, one of three defensive TDs for Guyer, on a 75-yard interception return during a 47-14 win over Rockwall Heath on Thursday.