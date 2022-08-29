Farmers can save water with wireless technologies, but there are challenges – like transmitting data through the mud

Read full article on original website
The westward spread of zebra and quagga mussels shows how tiny invaders can cause big problems
The zebra mussel has been a poster child for invasive species ever since it unleashed economic and ecological havoc on the Great Lakes in the late 1980s. Yet despite intensive efforts to control it and its relative, the quagga mussel, these fingernail-sized mollusks are spreading through U.S. rivers, lakes and bays, clogging water supply pipes and altering food webs.
ABOUT
The Water Desk is an independent news organization dedicated to increasing the volume, depth and power of journalism connected to Western water issues.https://www.colorado.edu/cej/waterdesk
