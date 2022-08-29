ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Plan for Fall

It’s never too early to plan for fall! Paper Trails can help you get organized with planners, notebooks, stationary and more. The shop is located on Old Detroit Road in Rocky River.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: September 2, 2022

Pick up something new to read at the 5th Street Arcades. Clevo Books specializes in books in translation from around the world. Explore the land of art! Destination Cleveland has several suggested itineraries including museums, galleries, hands on opportunities and public art spaces. Il Volo. The Italian trio Il Volo...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Emily Shue

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

September has arrived — A look at the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cool and crisp night, perfect for the first day of Meteorological Fall. We will fall back into the upper 50s and mid 50s inland. The lower humidity will stick around tonight with our winds shifting from the south after midnight. Lower humidity will continue to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rivalry Food Drive

The Chick-fil-A Rivalry Food Drive is underway for week three. It is Aurora High School versus Twinsburg High School.
TWINSBURG, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: August 31, 2022

Update your home from the ground up. 50 Floor will bring samples right to your home. Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Freshen up any room in your home with a trip to Cleveland Furniture Company. Shop this weekend and take advantage of Labor Day savings. There are locations in Parma, Brooklyn, Mentor and Twinsburg.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hold on to your hats! Wind rules the day

CLEVELAND (WJW) – About as perfect as we can get today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity. Mostly sunny and dry. The only complaint would be the breezy conditions through the afternoon with gusts reaching 25+ mph at times. Humidity will be much...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

VIDEO: Auto parts store on fire and collapsing

Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing. More than a dozen crews were called to this scene at the Clark Auto Parts at W. 46th Street and Clark Avenue around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Adrian Williams

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Adrian Williams is 16. He’s been missing since May 2 in Huron. Anyone with information is asked to call (419)625-7951.
HURON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weather changes coming this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Today is the first day of September. Here is a look at September climate numbers:. Another great day today, just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Staying quiet with plenty of sunshine through the day. Not as breezy with winds 5-10 mph out of the north.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler, breezy overnight; sun sticks around

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a fantastic day, this evening will be very comfortable. We will fall back into the 70s and 60s tonight with a cool breeze through the night and a few wind gusts reaching 15-20 mph. Low 60s and mid to upper 50s by early tomorrow morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fall into Fashion

Step into style this fall! Schell Bell Boutique featured mother and daughter looks for the upcoming season. The boutique is located in Aurora.
AURORA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Remembering Our Fallen veterans memorial now in Avon

An "emotional" new veterans memorial is now on display through Labor Day. The Remembering Our Fallen exhibit features 34 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of nearly 5,400 veterans who died in the War on Terror between Sept. 11, 2001, and Aug. 30, 2021, according to a news release. It debuted on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 2017.
AVON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Concert For a Cause

A big name in country music returns to Lorain County for a good cause! Thanks to Mortach Financial, John Rich will be at the Lorain Palace on November 12th. The event benefits The Travis Mills Foundation.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

