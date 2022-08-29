Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland CavaliersAdrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plan for Fall
It’s never too early to plan for fall! Paper Trails can help you get organized with planners, notebooks, stationary and more. The shop is located on Old Detroit Road in Rocky River.
Kenny’s kickin it with the Harvey ‘Red Raider’ Marching Band
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton kicks of Labor Day weekend with talented students from the Harvey High School ‘Red Raider’ Marching Band. Harvey High School is located in Painesville and the band is under the direction of Amir Jones.
Show Info: September 2, 2022
Pick up something new to read at the 5th Street Arcades. Clevo Books specializes in books in translation from around the world. Explore the land of art! Destination Cleveland has several suggested itineraries including museums, galleries, hands on opportunities and public art spaces. Il Volo. The Italian trio Il Volo...
Missing: Emily Shue
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
September has arrived — A look at the forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cool and crisp night, perfect for the first day of Meteorological Fall. We will fall back into the upper 50s and mid 50s inland. The lower humidity will stick around tonight with our winds shifting from the south after midnight. Lower humidity will continue to...
Rivalry Food Drive
The Chick-fil-A Rivalry Food Drive is underway for week three. It is Aurora High School versus Twinsburg High School.
Show Info: August 31, 2022
Update your home from the ground up. 50 Floor will bring samples right to your home. Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Freshen up any room in your home with a trip to Cleveland Furniture Company. Shop this weekend and take advantage of Labor Day savings. There are locations in Parma, Brooklyn, Mentor and Twinsburg.
Hold on to your hats! Wind rules the day
CLEVELAND (WJW) – About as perfect as we can get today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity. Mostly sunny and dry. The only complaint would be the breezy conditions through the afternoon with gusts reaching 25+ mph at times. Humidity will be much...
VIDEO: Auto parts store on fire and collapsing
Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing. More than a dozen crews were called to this scene at the Clark Auto Parts at W. 46th Street and Clark Avenue around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.
Missing: Adrian Williams
HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Adrian Williams is 16. He’s been missing since May 2 in Huron. Anyone with information is asked to call (419)625-7951.
Weather changes coming this weekend
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Today is the first day of September. Here is a look at September climate numbers:. Another great day today, just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Staying quiet with plenty of sunshine through the day. Not as breezy with winds 5-10 mph out of the north.
Cooler, breezy overnight; sun sticks around
CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a fantastic day, this evening will be very comfortable. We will fall back into the 70s and 60s tonight with a cool breeze through the night and a few wind gusts reaching 15-20 mph. Low 60s and mid to upper 50s by early tomorrow morning...
Fall into Fashion
Step into style this fall! Schell Bell Boutique featured mother and daughter looks for the upcoming season. The boutique is located in Aurora.
Family of terminally ill teen says Browns quarterback helped make dream come true
Joe Simmons, 17, is a senior at Nordonia High School. He has a genetic neuromuscular disease and loves the Browns.
Dance Showcase Returns to Playhouse Square
Here’s a chance to immerse yourself in the arts for free! Playhouse Square’s Dance Showcase is set for September 16th. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.
Remembering Our Fallen veterans memorial now in Avon
An "emotional" new veterans memorial is now on display through Labor Day. The Remembering Our Fallen exhibit features 34 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of nearly 5,400 veterans who died in the War on Terror between Sept. 11, 2001, and Aug. 30, 2021, according to a news release. It debuted on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 2017.
The Great Geauga County Fair Returns
An annual tradition returns to Burton. This year is the 200th anniversary of The Great Geauga County Fair. Click here for a list of events.
Concert For a Cause
A big name in country music returns to Lorain County for a good cause! Thanks to Mortach Financial, John Rich will be at the Lorain Palace on November 12th. The event benefits The Travis Mills Foundation.
Cleveland neighbors mourn woman killed when pulled-over driver flees, crashes into her
Annelise Endres was stopped at an intersection Friday when she was slammed into by a 23-year-old man who sped off from a traffic stop, authorities said. “You just lose your life over someone making such a terrible decision,” one neighbor said.
Lorain officer placed on leave after use-of-force caught on camera
A Lorain High School School safety officer is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the use of excessive force while breaking up a fight between students. New video released by the school district shows the incident.
