Update your home from the ground up. 50 Floor will bring samples right to your home. Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Freshen up any room in your home with a trip to Cleveland Furniture Company. Shop this weekend and take advantage of Labor Day savings. There are locations in Parma, Brooklyn, Mentor and Twinsburg.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO