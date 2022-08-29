ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

WDAM-TV

Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of a possible overdose at a motel Thursday afternoon. According to LPD, officers arrived at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard before 3:30 p.m. Officials found a woman who they believed to have died from an apparent overdose....
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

Laurel School District and Laurel Police Department Safety Training

This morning (8/31/22), the Laurel School District hosted an Active Shooter Drill at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts. Laurel Police Department (LPD) and Emergency Operations took part in the drill. The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) requires two active shooter/lockdown drills each school year. "I feel it is important...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager has been reported missing from the Forrest County area. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Carrie Anderson was last seen at her grandmother’s home on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community on Thursday. Anderson is described as a white...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall residents seek change

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people living in Sumrall are looking for answers after seeing an alderman’s controversial social media post. This is the second social media issue to come to light this month. The first involved the suspension of Sumrall police officer, Josh Gandy, for a social media post some residents called politically motivated.
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal families voice concerns about overgrown cemetery

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal families said they want answers to questions concerning a neglected cemetery in the city. Family members said Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery hadn’t been taken care of, leaving the area to look like a grassy field. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said he decided to reach...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hit a milestone on Wednesday when the 300 “Most Wanted” arrest was made with tips from the public to JCSD and Jones County Crime Stoppers. According to the sheriff’s department, the 300 arrest was Christopher Gipson, 41,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City man wanted on felonies for cashing fake checks at city banks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are asking for help locating a Hattiesburg man wanted on multiple felonies for cashing fake checks at banks in the city. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Joseph Conner, 42, has active warrants for forgery-uttering. HPD has listed three of the most recent...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

LPD collecting water for Jackson residents

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is collecting water for Jackson residents to help them during that city’s water crisis. You can drop off water donations in the lobby of the police headquarters anytime. Chief Tommy Cox hopes to get enough donations to make several trips to...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man wanted in credit card fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has an active warrant for a man wanted in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. According to HPD, 22-year-old Daylan Bolton, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on an active warrant for one count of credit card fraud. This involves a case where a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects involved in a shooting that took place earlier in August. According to the police department, on Aug. 12, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 400...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported overdose involving an adult female in Moselle on Tuesday. Deputies arrived on the scene along with a Moselle Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder and EMServ Ambulance Service medics. The individual was found not to be...
MOSELLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbine survivor visits Gulfport High students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Columbine shooting survivor Craig Scott spoke to students at Gulfport High School on Tuesday. Since surviving that fateful day of April 20, 1999, Scott has dedicated his life to creating a culture of love and kindness in schools across the nation. “I share about being in...
GULFPORT, MS

