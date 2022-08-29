this is the dumbest thing I've ever heard. why do they really think everyone makes over 200 thousand a year? why fix something that isn't broken I get the green but our landfills will glow with all these batteries that will not get recycled let alone California is always without power so then what? good for the rich but not us poor souls
are they going to ban the registration of gas cars too because people will just go to Nevada to buy gas cars , morle of this is don't vote for Democrats they only offer misery and enslavement.
no logic in that state. all politicians trying to outdo each other with their wokeness. if I lived in that state I'd move... and quickly.
Related
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
Californians Told Not to Charge Electric Cars Days After Gas Car Sales Ban
Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saudi firm has pumped Arizona groundwater for years without paying. Time to pony up
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California
Love’s pulls plug on controversial I-90 truck stop in Montana
Urgent shark warning after monster predator spotted off California’s Manhattan Beach
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 44