ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

West Virginia volleyball falls in Hawaii

The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-2) fell to No. 23 UCLA (2-1) to open the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge at the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday, Sept. 1. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller got the scoring started for the Mountaineers. They continued in a back-and-forth...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Newswatch 16

Injured Little League player on his way home

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An injured Little Leaguer is headed home. Easton Oliverson from Utah fell from his bunk earlier this month at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. But according to Geisinger, the 12-year-old is now well enough to head back home. This video from Geisinger shows...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Honolulu, HI
City
South Williamsport, PA
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League Baseball#The Associated Press#Cura Ao#Cbs Sports#American
KITV.com

Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
HONOLULU, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
WBRE

Food truck brings Spanish-Caribbean flavor to Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August 31 was the last day of national Black-Owned Business Month and the new owners of a food truck are bringing some of their cultures to the area through their cuisine. Caribbean Touch food truck is a cross between Spanish and Caribbean-styled food with a variety of dishes. Husband and […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cheap Eats: La Casita

Two-time world surfing champ John John Florence has launched a new line of products called Florence Marine X. The Duke's Oceanfest is coming up soon and one of the most popular events is the Red Bull Party Wave. Mark Morin, from Honolulu Beerworks, has a team entered into the competition.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Former Honolulu councilmember Leigh Wai Doo reflects on life with polio

Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.
HONOLULU, HI
NorthcentralPA.com

Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County

Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy