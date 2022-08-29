Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.

