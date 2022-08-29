Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Little League team shares experience of becoming world champs
HNN News Brief (Sept. 1, 2022) One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road this morning. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
Man behind baseball’s infamous prank returns to Pa. field where it all took place
WILLIAMSPORT – The mastermind of the great potato caper returned to the scene of the crime to once again be recognized for the stunt that earned him a place in baseball lore. Dave Bresnahan, 60, was back in Williamsport’s Bowman Field Wednesday night on the 35th anniversary of the...
WTRF
West Virginia volleyball falls in Hawaii
The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-2) fell to No. 23 UCLA (2-1) to open the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge at the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday, Sept. 1. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller got the scoring started for the Mountaineers. They continued in a back-and-forth...
Injured Little League player on his way home
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An injured Little Leaguer is headed home. Easton Oliverson from Utah fell from his bunk earlier this month at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. But according to Geisinger, the 12-year-old is now well enough to head back home. This video from Geisinger shows...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
LLWS player hospitalized with head injury finally heads back to Utah after 2 weeks
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Easton Oliverson - the Little League Baseball player who was sent to the hospital after sustaining a head injury that put him in a "near death" situation - is headed back to his home in Salt Lake City today. Two weeks ago, officials told...
KITV.com
Supporters of a U.S. Navy officer jailed in Japan protest outside of Camp Smith
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- People across the nation are fighting to bring a U.S. Navy officer home from Japan, where he has been imprisoned for more than a year. People rallied in Aiea on Wednesday and Thursday, hoping to have their voices heard by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
KITV.com
From dream trip to nightmare: Oahu family building back after losing everything to RV fire
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu family is picking up the pieces after their trip of a lifetime turned into a nightmare. About a week and a half ago, the Burgoyne ohana from Waialua set off on a year-long road trip across the country.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two aviators from Kaneohe made history in a Boeing 717. Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Mother Kamelia broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
Food truck brings Spanish-Caribbean flavor to Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August 31 was the last day of national Black-Owned Business Month and the new owners of a food truck are bringing some of their cultures to the area through their cuisine. Caribbean Touch food truck is a cross between Spanish and Caribbean-styled food with a variety of dishes. Husband and […]
Honolulu Little League preps for U.S. final
The Honolulu team has once again captured the hearts of everyone across the State with their incredible run at the Little League World Series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cheap Eats: La Casita
Two-time world surfing champ John John Florence has launched a new line of products called Florence Marine X. The Duke's Oceanfest is coming up soon and one of the most popular events is the Red Bull Party Wave. Mark Morin, from Honolulu Beerworks, has a team entered into the competition.
KITV.com
Hawaii travel agent convicted of fraud ordered to pay $155,000 in restitution or face jail time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former travel agent whose business was based on Oahu was convicted of felony crimes for collecting more than $200,000 for travel expenses on trips that never happened, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Wendy Wong ran the business “House of Aloha Hawaii”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on Kunia Road that killed 1, seriously injured 2
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road on Thursday morning, Honolulu police said. Officials said the two-vehicle collision happened around 6:40 a.m. HPD Lt. Michael Campbell, of the traffic vehicular homicide section, said a Toyota truck, driven...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Former Honolulu councilmember Leigh Wai Doo reflects on life with polio
Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.
Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County
Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call. A hacker is accused of nearly swindling a Waikiki hotel out of more than $130,000 ― and police say it all started with a phone call. The art of the aloha shirt on full display...
Comments / 2