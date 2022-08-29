Week 1 Florida high school football news and notes

To say the Week 1 slate of games jumped out at us with surprises may be an understatement, as we ended up being treated with upsets and standout performances from all around the state of Florida. Teams snapping losing streaks dating back to last season to players breaking out in game No. 1, it’s been quite a treat for anyone and everyone that’s a high school football fan. Now, we head into Week 2 but before we do, let’s get through the tid bits of notes we’ve put together from around the state.

Let’s finish the game, later?

Bradford was leading Baker County 21-0 but weather ended up overtaking the game and causing for a delay that turned into a postponement. Now, if teams agree (which both did), they can move a postponed game to a later day. But when for this one? The Tornadoes and Wildcats are hoping for Week 7 (Oct. 14).

Gainesville lost by, what?

The Hurricanes were a playoff team a year ago in Class 6A at 8-3 and started off 2022 against Vanguard. They proceeded to lose against the Knights 68-0. You heard that right. Yes, we know the Knights are good but 68 points better? Something is up in Gainesville. The Hurricanes were last shutout by Sanford Seminole back on Sep. 18, 28-0.

North Miami Beach is traveling a far ways this season

In back to back weeks, North Miami Beach is going to be making charter bus travel trips and this time, the Chargers will be going out of state. The Chargers traveled up to Niceville last week and now they will head to Lowndes (GA). This isn’t the last long trip for North Miami Beach, as they will also be going to Lee County (GA) on Sep. 16. Add up the miles on these three trips and you’ve got 3,148 miles. That’s nearly a trip to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and back (3,000 miles total) to North Miami Beach.

Two 300-yard rushing performances. …In the same county

It’s not everyday that a running back will rush for over 300 yards in a football game in any county. A feat that might happen only a handful of times throughout the state. It took place twice in the same county on Friday night. In Hillsborough County when Robinson running back Kassim Johnson went for 341 yards and Jefferson tailback Nashaun Pryor rushed for 312.

Rough start for one of the state’s top QBs

Nease quarterback and Florida commitment Marcus Stokes came into the 2022 season with some pretty high expectations since last year. His lowest total yardage wise was 121 yards versus Ponte Vedra to start the season. Well, Stokes is off to a slow start in the Panthers’ 30-10 loss to Andrew Jackson as the future Gator went 5-of-20 for 76 yards and an interception.

Pasco nearly doubles scoring output of last season

The Pirates of Dade City were once perennial playoff team. With state semifinal appearances in 2008 and 2011, it wasn’t that long ago the program was somewhat relevant. 2021 hit and an 0-10 season (2 forfeits) and scoring only 18 points had Pasco hitting rock bottom. Enter new head coach Alphonso Freeney and his staff has put an emphasis on scoring. The Pirates scored 33 in their win over East Ridge, nearly doubling total from last year.

Adrian Posse poised to make his debut for Edison this week versus Booker T. Washington

Former Columbus quarterback Adrian Posse was beat out for the starting position by junior Alberto Mendoza and has since ended up at Edison. Posse, a Auburn commitment, hoped to beat out Mendoza for the starting role and now at Edison, will make his debut against Booker T. Washington.

Win No. 100 for Jesuit head coach Matt Thompson

The Tigers have been winning a lot ever since Matt Thompson came over to Jesuit from Armwood, previously a defensive coordinator with the Hawks. Last week’s huge tilt with Wharton was a big win not only over one of Hillsborough County’s top programs, but it marked win No. 100 for Thompson. In nine seasons at the school, Thompson has compiled six 10-plus win campaigns. Jesuit beat Wharton 24-13 and have Treasure Coast at home this week.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.