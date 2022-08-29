ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Week 1 Florida high school football news and notes

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKIBa_0hZf1vyR00

To say the Week 1 slate of games jumped out at us with surprises may be an understatement, as we ended up being treated with upsets and standout performances from all around the state of Florida. Teams snapping losing streaks dating back to last season to players breaking out in game No. 1, it’s been quite a treat for anyone and everyone that’s a high school football fan. Now, we head into Week 2 but before we do, let’s get through the tid bits of notes we’ve put together from around the state.

Let’s finish the game, later?

Bradford was leading Baker County 21-0 but weather ended up overtaking the game and causing for a delay that turned into a postponement. Now, if teams agree (which both did), they can move a postponed game to a later day. But when for this one? The Tornadoes and Wildcats are hoping for Week 7 (Oct. 14).

Gainesville lost by, what?

The Hurricanes were a playoff team a year ago in Class 6A at 8-3 and started off 2022 against Vanguard. They proceeded to lose against the Knights 68-0. You heard that right. Yes, we know the Knights are good but 68 points better? Something is up in Gainesville. The Hurricanes were last shutout by Sanford Seminole back on Sep. 18, 28-0.

North Miami Beach is traveling a far ways this season

In back to back weeks, North Miami Beach is going to be making charter bus travel trips and this time, the Chargers will be going out of state. The Chargers traveled up to Niceville last week and now they will head to Lowndes (GA). This isn’t the last long trip for North Miami Beach, as they will also be going to Lee County (GA) on Sep. 16. Add up the miles on these three trips and you’ve got 3,148 miles. That’s nearly a trip to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and back (3,000 miles total) to North Miami Beach.

Two 300-yard rushing performances. …In the same county

It’s not everyday that a running back will rush for over 300 yards in a football game in any county. A feat that might happen only a handful of times throughout the state. It took place twice in the same county on Friday night. In Hillsborough County when Robinson running back Kassim Johnson went for 341 yards and Jefferson tailback Nashaun Pryor rushed for 312.

Rough start for one of the state’s top QBs

Nease quarterback and Florida commitment Marcus Stokes came into the 2022 season with some pretty high expectations since last year. His lowest total yardage wise was 121 yards versus Ponte Vedra to start the season. Well, Stokes is off to a slow start in the Panthers’ 30-10 loss to Andrew Jackson as the future Gator went 5-of-20 for 76 yards and an interception.

Pasco nearly doubles scoring output of last season

The Pirates of Dade City were once perennial playoff team. With state semifinal appearances in 2008 and 2011, it wasn’t that long ago the program was somewhat relevant. 2021 hit and an 0-10 season (2 forfeits) and scoring only 18 points had Pasco hitting rock bottom. Enter new head coach Alphonso Freeney and his staff has put an emphasis on scoring. The Pirates scored 33 in their win over East Ridge, nearly doubling total from last year.

Adrian Posse poised to make his debut for Edison this week versus Booker T. Washington

Former Columbus quarterback Adrian Posse was beat out for the starting position by junior Alberto Mendoza and has since ended up at Edison. Posse, a Auburn commitment, hoped to beat out Mendoza for the starting role and now at Edison, will make his debut against Booker T. Washington.

Win No. 100 for Jesuit head coach Matt Thompson

The Tigers have been winning a lot ever since Matt Thompson came over to Jesuit from Armwood, previously a defensive coordinator with the Hawks. Last week’s huge tilt with Wharton was a big win not only over one of Hillsborough County’s top programs, but it marked win No. 100 for Thompson. In nine seasons at the school, Thompson has compiled six 10-plus win campaigns. Jesuit beat Wharton 24-13 and have Treasure Coast at home this week.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
North Miami Beach, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Niceville, FL
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Washington’s Top 50 high school football teams in 2022: No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin knows in Class 4A title defense, it's not considered front runner

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Graham-Kapowsin Eagles of the 4A South Puget Sound League - the No. 5 team in our countdown: 2021 IN REVIEW15-0 in 4A SPSL (first place); won Class 4A championship over Lake ...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booker T. Washington
Person
Andrew Jackson
Click10.com

South Florida man wins big playing Lottery at Publix

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man claimed his $3.5 million prize this week after he purchased a winning Lottery ticket from Publix back in May. According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lotto ticket was from the drawing held on May 11. David James, of Riviera Beach,...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Chargers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wildcats#Vanguard#Knights
Scorebook Live

Top games in week 2 of Michigan high school football

The leaves are changing colors and the air is getting brisk, which signifies that football is back in the state of Michigan. The pads are back on at all levels, and we are already through one week of action with high school football. Friday nights in Michigan with everyone supporting their hometown ...
MICHIGAN STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

DANIELLE TO BECOME HURRICANE WITH 100MPH WINDS, OTHER SYSTEMS GROWING

Danielle To Intensify But Remain Away From Land. But East Of Florida, Other Systems Grow… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest as of noon from the National Hurricane Center. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle will soon become a hurricane with expected peak winds […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79

Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy