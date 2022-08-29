Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
New leak shows exactly how big the Apple Watch Pro is
— More leaked photographs of protective cases alongside ones intended for theApple Watch Series 8 practically demonstrate the size of the Apple Watch Pro.
Apple Insider
Leaked Apple Watch Pro case accessory shows two extra buttons
Apple is expected to unveil a new, possibly larger version of its Apple Watch at its September 7, 2022 event. Now a multiple photographs showing what appears to be third-party protective covers have been leaked. Leaker DuanRui, who has a long but mixed record in leaks, has shown a series...
Apple Insider
Apple's privacy features enabled its ad sales to rise as Meta's fall
As Facebook saw its share of advertising revenues drop to 28% of the market after the launch of App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14, Apple's own ad share rose to 15%. Advertisers have already said Apple's ad sales team is benefiting from the company's privacy features. Plus it's been reported that Apple is looking to almost double its number of ad sales staff, even as the rest of the firm slows down recruitment.
Apple Insider
Brazil stops iPhone sales until Apple includes an AC charger
Apple stopped including a charger or EarPods in iPhone packages starting with the iPhone 12 in October 2020, saying that the move was better for the environment. This change was to help Apple reach its goal of a 100% carbon neutral footprint by 2030. Brazil has been against that move...
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro coming at iPhone 14 Apple Event
Apple's special events in September primarily focus on the annual iPhone update, but other products do get launched at around the same time. While AirPods are considered to be a good candidate for a launch during the same event, a report insists that Apple will be bringing out new AirPods Pro this time around.
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly working on at least three AR, VR headsets
Apple's long-rumored VR headset and AR glasses could actually involve more than just two devices, with at least three of the head-mounted devices apparently in the works. Rumors have circulated for years about Apple's augmented reality and virtual reality work, with headsets and the supposed Apple Glass being in development at the company. However, it seems that Apple may be working on more than just two headset-style devices.
Apple Insider
Deals: snag the iPad mini 6 for $399 ($100 off) before the Apple Event
— Amazon's latest $100 price drop delivers thecheapest iPad mini 6 price leading up to the Apple Event. All four...
Apple Insider
Save $100 on these Apple Watch models ahead of the Apple Event
— Amazon is knocking triple digits off Series 7 and SE models ahead of theApple Watch Series 8. The September...
Apple Insider
Tough economy will hit Apple Watch more than iPhone 14, analyst says
— Investment bank JP Morgan has advised investors that the current economic situation means pricing is key, but more so for "discretionary purchases" like the Apple Watch, than for theiPhone 14.
Apple Insider
Apple's A15 processor may be 'enhanced' for the iPhone 14
— As predictions continue that Apple will keep its new A16 processor exclusive to theiPhone 14 Pro models, a new rumor says the regular iPhone 14 will use an "enhanced" A15.
Apple Insider
Apple is exploiting features to expand its own advertising, say advertisers
Apple has recently been reported to be cutting recruitment overall, or recruiting more selectively, and is said to have laid off all its temporary recruiting staff. Now the Financial Times says that the company is advertising for some 216 new staff to join and almost double the workforce in its advertising business.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept 6: $115 Apple Magic Keyboard, $50 off Sony ZV-1 camera, $140 off Samsung M8, more!
— Tuesday's bestdeals include 30% off the Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit, a $99 Apple Pencil 2, and much more.
Top Apple Deals for August 2022: Save $150 on the 2022 MacBook Pro at Amazon
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re more than halfway through summer, and the Back to School deals are beginning to pop up. The good news is that it’s a great time to score big deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro bands & faces will focus heavily on fitness
Hours after the design of the Apple Watch Pro was confirmed, two new reports say that there will be new fitness information faces, and extreme sports-oriented watch bands. Monday has been loaded with Apple rumors, including the leak of the case colors for the iPhone 14, and a series of reports surrounding the Apple Watch Pro. In amplifying remarks, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has discussed the device in further detail.
Apple Insider
Apple may revive 'Plus' name for larger iPhone 14 model
— Apple is rumored to be calling the largeriPhone 14 model "Plus" instead of "Max," a revival of a naming convention last used in 2017.
Apple Insider
Apple won't call to ask you to tell them a code you get on your iPhone
A tech YouTube personality was recently the target of an attempted phishing attack, recounting on Twitter how a phone caller impersonated Apple to try and gain access to his iCloud account. Like many other big companies, Apple's services has become a target for con artists and scammers, who try numerous...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro renders illustrate Digital Crown protrusion & more
A new leak purports to show a complete series of CAD renders for the expected Apple Watch Pro, believed to be revealed at Apple's iPhone 14 event. Following photo leaks of production third-party Apple Watch Pro cases, a new report shows a series of renders said to have come from "industry sources" -- likely meaning case manufacturers.
Apple Insider
New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event
— In what is looking more and more like a wide-ranging event on Wednesday, Apple is rumored to be unveiling an updated Apple Watch SE alongside an Apple Watch Pro and theApple Watch Series 8.
Apple Insider
Apple wants LG & Samsung to make foldable iPhone screens that won't crumple
— Apple's foldable iPhone could use a hybrid OLED panel in the future, with Apple putting a focus on avoiding the crease seen on some foldable smartphones.
Apple Insider
Apple Fitness+ loses two prominent trainers
— Two of the trainers thatApple Fitness+ has previously spotlighted have announced that they are leaving the service. Betina Gozo...
