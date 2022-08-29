Read full article on original website
Samsung hack in July 2022 led to customer data theft
Samsung revealed it was hacked in late July 2022, and in an email on September 2, it revealed that some customer personal information has been stolen.
Labor Day weekend deals: $400 off MacBook Pro, $1,000 off LG monitor, free Disney Plus offer
If you find any out-of-stock items, you may still be able to order them and enjoy the discount, but get your order at a later time. AsAmazon discounts have a limited lifespan, you may want to buy them early before they disappear.
Eve launches updated Thread light switch and more at IFA22
At IFA22, Eve Systems is debuting several product updates including a new Thread-enabled version of its light switch, new options for MotionBlinds, and more.
Apple iPhone 14 event preview, Apple Watch Series 8, and more on the AppleInsider podcast
Apple's next event is coming September 7 and we expect to see the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8 with a larger size option, AirPods Pro 2, plus we look back at features Apple has killed along the way, and round up our favorite travel apps. T'was the week...
A secret tool lets police conduct mass surveillance using app data
Police from around the country have been using data culled from thousands of apps for suspect surveillance, often without search warrants.
Xcode Cloud subscriptions now available for developers
Developers can now sign up forXcode Cloud subscriptions, Apple's collaborative app building service designed to help developers work together on shared projects.
USB4 Version 2.0 to offer up to 80 Gbps data transfer
The USB-C cable is getting yet another standard called USB4 Version 2.0, which enables up to 80 Gbps data transfer speeds with specific cabling.
Japan finally hopes to ditch floppy discs 24 years after Apple did
Almost a quarter of a century after the originaliMac made floppy disks obsolete, Japan's government has announced its going to try to stop using them.
Enter to win an iPhone 14 Pro & metal print from Aluminyze
Apple'siPhone 14 Pro is on the horizon and to celebrate, Aluminyze is awarding the winner of the Aluminyze x AppleInsider Photo Contest the new device in addition to a 30-inch by 40-inch metal print to showcase your work. Enter today for your chance to win 2022's widely anticipated smartphone.
Apple privacy exec Jane Horvath departing for law firm
Apple's Chief Privacy Officer is leaving the company to take on a new job at Los Angeles-based law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
Benks Grand Pro Headphone Stand review: show off AirPods Max with a minimal stand
The Benks Grand Pro Headphone Stand forAirPods Max is a welcome upgrade over the original. However, it introduces complexity where there was none before — while also ignoring an obvious problem.
iPhone 14 Pro screen cutout may also serve as a privacy warning
Instead of just a black oval, the space in between theiPhone 14 Pro Face ID dot projector and front-facing camera may have a practical use.
Apple XProtect is now proactive with periodic malware scans
Rather than scanning for malware when aMac is started or an app is launched, Apple has quietly added a feature whereby it scans whenever a Mac is idling.
Samsung mocks iPhone 14 in latest ad campaign
Samsung has released a new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Z Flip4, all while claiming "this innovation is not coming to aniPhone near you."
Daily deals Sept. 1: AirPods Max $370, $50 off 11-inch iPad Pro, 40% off select Lego sets, more
Thursday's bestdeals include $100 off Apple Watch Series 7, refurbished AirPods Pro for $140, $279 for an iPad, and much more.
Apple quits board of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi
Six years after Apple invested $1 billion in China's Uber-like Didi Global company, its representative has quietly left the board.
There are more iPhones in use in the USA than Android phones
Given the longevity and user retention of the iPhone, new research says just over 50% of active smartphone users in the US are on iOS. Counterpoint Research has previously reported that on a quarterly baseis, Apple's sales of the iPhone are growing. New research from Counterpoint discusses the total installed pool of smartphones that are actually in active use -- and iPhones now account for just slightly over 50% of actively used smartphones in the States.
Mophie's new GaN & wireless chargers arrive ahead of iPhone 14 launch
Mophie has expanded its lineup of high-speed GaN wall chargers, with additions to its snap+ wireless charging line for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Each GaN charger, collectively known as speedport, has been manufactured with up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics, and snap+ accessories have been made with up to 30% recycled material. This includes plastic-free packaging.
Paid Apple Podcast subscriptions grow by 300% in a year
Apple Podcast Subscriptions provide a way for listeners to enjoy select podcasts while enjoying benefits like ad-free listening. In coverage of NBC's "Dateline" podcasts move, it seems that end users are taking up the opportunity for an improved listening experience. An Apple spokesperson informed Digiday on Monday that the number...
Meta closing down Facebook Gaming iOS app in October
Facebook Gaming is a game streamer service similar to Twitch, and it was launched in 2018. Near start of the COVID pandemic, in April 2020 the company launched an app for the service after it rode a wave of increasing popularity for two years. It was successful enough to reap...
