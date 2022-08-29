Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
mainebiz.biz
Scarborough approves plans for Maine's first Costco store
The decision has been made, and Maine's first Costco is opening in Scarborough at the Downs, bringing the company's membership warehouse concept to the growing Innovation District. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco's plan to construct a 161,000 square- foot retail facility and accessory gasoline filling station, the town said...
mainebiz.biz
Construction on Vertical Harvest has begun in Westbrook
Vertical Harvest has begun construction on its four-story, 70,000-square-foot building in downtown Westbrook. The construction started in May, and as of Sept. 1, all four stories of steel are up, and the roof is being topped off this week. Westbrook was chosen because of the enthusiasm and outstanding partnership offered...
mainebiz.biz
Maine airport chiefs bullish on Labor Day weekend, fall travel outlook
After a busy summer for air travel, the heads of Maine's two biggest airports are expecting momentum to stay strong this Labor Day weekend and beyond. Paul Bradbury, airport director at the Portland International Jetport, said that facility has had a "very good summer," with both June and July passenger levels exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 0.4% and 1.4%, respectively.
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
mainebiz.biz
New Bull Moose CEO envisions collaborative retail and arts opportunities
In January, Portland-based music and entertainment retail chain Bull Moose became 100% employee-owned, creating an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, for more than 180 employees in 11 stores. Shawn Nichols became president and CEO, titles previously held by Brett Wickard, who founded the chain in 1989 and stays on...
World-Renowned, Award-Winning Chef Takes Over the Kitchen of This Culinary Legacy in Maine
Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opened in 1934. Now, its executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in the Seacoast.
WPFO
Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake
A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
mainepublic.org
Supply chain issues could leave hundreds of Portland apartment tenants without power for two weeks
Losing power in a high rise when daytime temperatures are in the 80s makes for uncomfortable conditions. Bonnie Smith got some respite from the steamy heat in her unit on the 11th floor of Franklin Towers, which serves older adults and people with disabilities, by stepping outside Tuesday morning. "Before...
mainebiz.biz
Cannabis is legal in Maine and now there's a museum about it
A new cannabis museum in Portland aims to build an immersive exhibition that will focus on how prohibition of cannabis has affected the plant’s cultivation. The nonprofit museum, called Core, is related to Portland’s newest adult-use cannabis dispensary, Seed. “We want the mission of the museum to reflect...
WGME
Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
The Scrumptious Reasons Biddeford, Maine, is One of Four Cities That Made This National List
Well this is quite delicious. I caught a great piece on WMTW about Biddeford, Maine, making an astounding Food and Wine Magazine list, so whether you're a foodie or not, this is something to be proud of. It's a list of four small cities making big impressions in the food world, so congratulations to Biddeford.
Longtime Portland radio personality suing former employer over COVID-19 concerns
PORTLAND, Maine — Randi Kirshbaum, a former DJ and manager at WPOR and WCLZ radio in Portland for 38 years, was let go over refusing to return to the office in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is suing the parent company of her former radio station in...
mainebiz.biz
New health insurer to debut on Maine’s ACA marketplace
Taro Health, a new health insurance provider in Maine, is set to debut this fall on the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace. Taro Health has teamed with a network of independent direct primary care physicians and has signed a letter of intent with MaineHealth, the state's largest health care system, to offer coverage to Portland-area residents.
lcnme.com
Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River
Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
WPFO
Greene man sued by town, facing thousands in fines for illegal junkyard and flea market
GREENE (WGME) - After issuing thousands of dollars in fines, the town of Greene is suing a man in town for an illegal junkyard and flea market. Since 2007, George Stanley has been cited three times for violating the town's junkyard and flea market ordinances. Now, for the second time,...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
nbcboston.com
Storm Damage on Portland's Peaks Island Shutters Businesses
Peaks Island, part of Portland, Maine, is recovering after being slammed by a strong thunderstorm bringing high wind and rain on Friday evening. As of Monday morning, a number of businesses were still without internet, with repair crews unable to immediately make a trip to the island over the weekend.
JustLuxe.com
Marriott's AC Hotel Downtown/Waterfront Sizzles with Style in Historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Are you seeking the historic charm of a coastal New England getaway yet craving accommodations where you can enjoy the latest trends, design and amenities? You will find just the right mix of American heritage, culture, cuisine and fresh sea air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Accommodations. “Hotels should serve as...
