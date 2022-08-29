ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

mainebiz.biz

Scarborough approves plans for Maine's first Costco store

The decision has been made, and Maine's first Costco is opening in Scarborough at the Downs, bringing the company's membership warehouse concept to the growing Innovation District. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco's plan to construct a 161,000 square- foot retail facility and accessory gasoline filling station, the town said...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Construction on Vertical Harvest has begun in Westbrook

Vertical Harvest has begun construction on its four-story, 70,000-square-foot building in downtown Westbrook. The construction started in May, and as of Sept. 1, all four stories of steel are up, and the roof is being topped off this week. Westbrook was chosen because of the enthusiasm and outstanding partnership offered...
WESTBROOK, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine airport chiefs bullish on Labor Day weekend, fall travel outlook

After a busy summer for air travel, the heads of Maine's two biggest airports are expecting momentum to stay strong this Labor Day weekend and beyond. Paul Bradbury, airport director at the Portland International Jetport, said that facility has had a "very good summer," with both June and July passenger levels exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 0.4% and 1.4%, respectively.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Westbrook, ME
Maine Business
mainebiz.biz

New Bull Moose CEO envisions collaborative retail and arts opportunities

In January, Portland-based music and entertainment retail chain Bull Moose became 100% employee-owned, creating an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, for more than 180 employees in 11 stores. Shawn Nichols became president and CEO, titles previously held by Brett Wickard, who founded the chain in 1989 and stays on...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Chef Takes Over the Kitchen of This Culinary Legacy in Maine

Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opened in 1934. Now, its executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in the Seacoast.
KENNEBUNK, ME
WPFO

Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake

A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
SEBAGO, ME
mainebiz.biz

Cannabis is legal in Maine and now there's a museum about it

A new cannabis museum in Portland aims to build an immersive exhibition that will focus on how prohibition of cannabis has affected the plant’s cultivation. The nonprofit museum, called Core, is related to Portland’s newest adult-use cannabis dispensary, Seed. “We want the mission of the museum to reflect...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

New health insurer to debut on Maine’s ACA marketplace

Taro Health, a new health insurance provider in Maine, is set to debut this fall on the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace. Taro Health has teamed with a network of independent direct primary care physicians and has signed a letter of intent with MaineHealth, the state's largest health care system, to offer coverage to Portland-area residents.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River

Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
WISCASSET, ME
nbcboston.com

Storm Damage on Portland's Peaks Island Shutters Businesses

Peaks Island, part of Portland, Maine, is recovering after being slammed by a strong thunderstorm bringing high wind and rain on Friday evening. As of Monday morning, a number of businesses were still without internet, with repair crews unable to immediately make a trip to the island over the weekend.
PORTLAND, ME

