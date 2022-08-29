7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.
According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.
Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s possession.
Further investigation revealed that multiple individuals had hunted the deer.
South Carolina Game Wardens say that 14 charges were made and over $10,000 in fines are pending court.
Poaching can be reported anonymously through the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
Editor's Note: The date of incident is not available at this time.
