Berkeley County, SC

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.

According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.

Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s possession.

Further investigation revealed that multiple individuals had hunted the deer.

South Carolina Game Wardens say that 14 charges were made and over $10,000 in fines are pending court.

Poaching can be reported anonymously through the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

Editor’s Note: The date of incident is not available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Toni Martin
3d ago

I had a doe show up on my property last week,it was searching for food,it was so pretty,I was going to feed it but it ran off,THEY have eaten apples off my apple tree,this year my tree didn't havebut a few on it,I hope our distant neighbors saw this pretty doe and feed it,TO MANY trees have been cut down,I think this is the reason for this Doe to appear This time of year,usually it's later,around winter time is when they seem to come out.....

9
Chris Biggerstaff
3d ago

I had to run off several people in the past 3 years from my property because of them trying to poach at night between the hours of 10:00- 2:30 some tried to get mouthy till they seen that I was armed and meant business, I told them next time I catch them on my property their tires will be flat and I will confiscate their weapons and they will be walking,, Yes Sir we won't be back, can we get our deer stands? I haven't seen them back, but I bet they're poaching off someone else's land.

8
Valerie J Doyle
4d ago

what about the deer getting hit by cars, do to cutting down all the woods, have no place to go.

20
