Read full article on original website
Related
hernandosun.com
2022 High School Football Highlight: The Weeki Wachee Hornets
Scoop: Scoring only 18 points a year ago was extremely tough for the Hornets, but now moving on from Chris Cook to new head coach Jon Malandrucco, Weeki Wachee is aiming to turn things around. The program’s spring showing versus Gulf yielded some good and bad, but one thing is certain and that’s effort will be there on both sides. Running back Carlito McLaughlin had a strong game and is a player to watch out for.
hernandosun.com
Florida Bowhunters Jamboree
Archery season here in Zone C, as determined by our Florida Wildlife Commission, is right around the corner and I’m working hard to improve my distance judgements and instinctive style of shooting. Muscle memory is important as when that moment of harvest is upon me, I want to be able to draw, aim and fire my new takedown recurve accurately without hesitation. The more you practice, the more confidence you can carry with you into the woods.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Jackie Robinson’s life and accomplishments
A trailblazer, a legendary athlete, and a historical luminary; Jackie Robinson’s life and accomplishments will be celebrated at 10 am on Sept. 23, when the Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Jackie Robinson, no. 42: A Reluctant Pioneer” at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
businessobserverfl.com
Outback Steakhouse co-founder acquires Glory Days Grill restaurants
Bob Basham, the co-founder of Tampa-based Outback Steakhouse, now owned by Bloomin’ Brands Inc., has agreed to acquire Glory Days Inc. and its 22 company-owned Glory Days Grill restaurants in Virginia and Maryland. Basham’s company Play Ball Florida, according to a news release, is a prominent Glory Days franchisee,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Bull escapes pen at Florida State Fairgrounds, runs into rodeo crowd
“This was my first time attending a rodeo and it won’t be my last,” Thornton said. “Hats off to that cowboy, his amazing horse, and his throw.”
villages-news.com
Two more golf courses in The Villages forced to close due to excessive rain
Two more golf courses in The Villages have been forced to close due to excessive rain. The Silver Lake and Amberwood Executive Golf Courses have been closed for water management implementations due to excessive rain. The courses will be closed until further notice. The closure of the Chula Vista Executive...
phsnews.com
The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.
As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
Rodeo bull escapes, runs into crowd in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Terrifying moments were caught on camera when a bull broke free at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Christopher Thornton was at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa and recorded the video of the animal escaping from its holding pen and running rampant, WFLA reported.
Citrus County Chronicle
Student fight at Lecanto High School leads to campus-wide lockdown
A fight between two students Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, at Lecanto High School classroom led to a campus-wide lockdown. “In an attempt to call administration, the teacher activated the crisis alert system,” states a Citrus County School District Facebook post. “However, rather than initiating a local staff alert, she initiated a campus-wide lockdown alert.”
mypanhandle.com
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing Florida teenager was found in a rural Virginia county, having traveled up the coast via tractor-trailer rides after her family reported her missing several days earlier, according to Virginia State Police. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the 17-year-old girl ran away from...
fb101.com
Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL
The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.
Family Seeks Justice In Senseless Murder Of Willie James Carraway In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – As Tampa Police Detectives continue working to develop leads in an August 27 homicide investigation, they join the victim’s family in asking for help from our community. In the early morning hours of August 27, 2022, 45-year-old Willie James Carraway was shot
fox13news.com
Hernando County chef, online show host, meets Food Network star who inspired him
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Brooksville realtor is making his mark in the culinary world. He just appeared on a national cooking show and his road to culinary success is what's right with Tampa Bay. You could say Ross Hardy is Hernando County's resident Guy Fieri. "My release for the...
Hernando County school substitute removed from campus over ‘touching’ allegations
A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of "inappropriate touching," according to a message to parents.
Coolio and Young MC bring old-school hip-hop to Clearwater Beach on Saturday
Shepard's is gonna be a gangster's paradise.
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white...
995qyk.com
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
starvedrock.media
Missing Tampa Girl Last Seen in Mendota
Authorities in Tampa, Florida are asking for help locating a teenage girl who's gone missing from that city and was last seen in Mendota within the last month. Sixteen-year-old Ariana Cordova is five feet seven inches tall, and 140 pounds. She has dark hair. No indication from the police report what her connection to Mendota may be. She was reported missing from Tampa on August 23.
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
Comments / 0