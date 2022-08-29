ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple quits board of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi

Didi Global bought out Uber China in July 2019 for $1 billion, and later that year, Apple invested the same amount in the company. As part of that deal, Apple got to put its vice president of corporate development, Adrian Perica, onto the Didi board. According to Bloomberg, Perica has...
Apple privacy exec Jane Horvath departing for law firm

Apple's Chief Privacy Officer is leaving the company to take on a new job at Los Angeles-based law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
Samsung hack in July 2022 led to customer data theft

Samsung revealed it was hacked in late July 2022, and in an email on September 2, it revealed that some customer personal information has been stolen.
Samsung mocks iPhone 14 in latest ad campaign

Samsung has released a new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Z Flip4, all while claiming "this innovation is not coming to aniPhone near you."
Apple XProtect is now proactive with periodic malware scans

Rather than scanning for malware when aMac is started or an app is launched, Apple has quietly added a feature whereby it scans whenever a Mac is idling.
Japan finally hopes to ditch floppy discs 24 years after Apple did

Almost a quarter of a century after the originaliMac made floppy disks obsolete, Japan's government has announced its going to try to stop using them.
There are more iPhones in use in the USA than Android phones

Given the longevity and user retention of the iPhone, new research says just over 50% of active smartphone users in the US are on iOS. Counterpoint Research has previously reported that on a quarterly baseis, Apple's sales of the iPhone are growing. New research from Counterpoint discusses the total installed pool of smartphones that are actually in active use -- and iPhones now account for just slightly over 50% of actively used smartphones in the States.
Leaker claims to have hands-on iPhone 14 details from developers

Leaker "yeux1122" has most recently claimed that an M2 iPad Pro with a larger screen is coming in October. Previously the leaker has said that the iPhone 14 Pro will have 8GB RAM, where other sources say all iPhone 14 models will get 6GB RAM. Now in a blog, he...
The Apple Car is highly rated by possible buyers before it exists

Apple has officially not even hinted that it is working on an Apple Car, though the torrent of patents and regulatory-required paperwork it has filed mean it's a serious project. It has been rumored to be in the works since 2014, so before the Apple Watch was first released, but now it's expected to come any time from 2024 onwards.
More USB-C speed won't fix users' problems with cables

While it's fantastic that the USB-C governing body is improving the USB spec, the ongoing lack of a strict labeling requirement will make a bad situation worse.
USB4 Version 2.0 to offer up to 80 Gbps data transfer

The USB-C cable is getting yet another standard called USB4 Version 2.0, which enables up to 80 Gbps data transfer speeds with specific cabling.
Apple settles copyright suit with Tin Pan Alley music heirs

Apple's iTunes Store is the last to settle a copyright dispute with the heirs to a series of early 20th century Tin Pan Alley songs, following previous cases against Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. The companies had each been accused of selling what were described as "bootleg" digital versions of songs...
iPhone 14 Pro screen cutout may also serve as a privacy warning

Instead of just a black oval, the space in between theiPhone 14 Pro Face ID dot projector and front-facing camera may have a practical use.
Deals: save up to $1,000 on LG OLED UltraFine monitors

These exclusive deals deliver the cheapest prices available on LG UltraFine OLED displays in your choice of 27-inch and 32-inch sizes.
Xcode Cloud subscriptions now available for developers

In an email sent out to developers seen by AppleInsider, Apple says that anyone who configures a workflow in Xcode will get 25 hours of compute time per month at no extra cost until the end of 2023. If developers need additional hours, they can purchase them via subscription in...
Enter to win an iPhone 14 Pro & metal print from Aluminyze

Apple'siPhone 14 Pro is on the horizon and to celebrate, Aluminyze is awarding the winner of the Aluminyze x AppleInsider Photo Contest the new device in addition to a 30-inch by 40-inch metal print to showcase your work. Enter today for your chance to win 2022's widely anticipated smartphone.
Mophie's new GaN & wireless chargers arrive ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Mophie has expanded its lineup of high-speed GaN wall chargers, with additions to its snap+ wireless charging line for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. Each GaN charger, collectively known as speedport, has been manufactured with up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics, and snap+ accessories have been made with up to 30% recycled material. This includes plastic-free packaging.
