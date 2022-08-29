Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Man Stabbed In CVS Parking Lot
A man was stabbed in a parking lot in Genoa Township. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened at around 11:25pm Tuesday night in the CVS parking lot and involved a man and woman from the Grand Rapids area. Deputies responded and upon arrival, found a 24-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on security cameras as gunman chases her down Highland Park street
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman was shot to death in broad daylight last Friday as she was just steps away from her home and it was captured on home security cameras. Kayjuan Taylor's final moments were caught on video as a gunman shot multiple times...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman brake checks driver behind her, fires shots in I-96 road rage incident, police say
DETROIT – A woman brake checked a driver behind her and then fired shots at the car during a road rage incident on I-96 in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) in the eastbound lanes of I-96 Express near Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.
Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Detroit News
State police investigate possible shooting on I-96 near Wyoming in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting connected to a road rage incident Thursday morning on Interstate 96 near Wyoming in Detroit. The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the freeway's eastbound express lanes, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving a Chrysler 200...
Detroit News
Tips on suspect wanted in fatal east side Detroit shooting sought
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last Friday on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man and a woman were traveling at about 10 p.m. Friday in a white Toyota in the area of Seven Mile and Sherwood when the shooting happened.
fox2detroit.com
Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
Woman killed by semitruck while walking across U.S. 23
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed early Thursday when she was hit by a semitruck while walking across U.S. 23 in York Township. Emergency crews were called at 1:57 a.m. Sept. 1, for a report of a pedestrian hit by a semi on south U.S. 23 near Willis Road, according to Michigan State Police.
fox2detroit.com
Troy woman killed in 3-vehicle crash while trying to turn in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 85-year-old Troy woman died after a crash Tuesday in Rochester Hills. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Mary Josephine Howe was driving her Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road when she attempted to turn left onto westbound Auburn Road just after 6:15 p.m.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Alleged drunken driver from Dearborn does 90 mph, blows through red lights
Wyandotte police said an out-of-control driver posed a danger to himself and others after the allegedly intoxicated man drove recklessly on Biddle Avenue. The 26-year-old Dearborn resident came to the attention of an officer at around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 22, when his vehicle was seen traveling at more than 80 mph on northbound Biddle, near St. John.
13abc.com
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI
DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A mother and her two young children are safe after they escaped an intense fire that burned through their motor home, destroying it within minutes. Video and pictures captured by Dundee Police Lieutenant Randy Sehl show the fire as it’s happening and the aftermath. The fire was reported to officers just before 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2022. It was in the back parking lot of the Citgo gas station off U.S. 23 in Dundee.
Detroit News
Troy woman, 85, dies in three-car crash Tuesday in Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills — A three-vehicle car crash Tuesday left an 85-year-old Troy woman dead, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened at about 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Adams and Auburn roads. According to a preliminary investigation, Mary Josephine Howe was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala...
Detroit News
Neighbor dispute leads to alleged shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police have arrested a man after he held police at bay and allegedly shot at a neighbor in a dispute. The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Spokane Avenue near Tireman and Livernois on the city's west side, officials said. Police were...
Detroit News
Three Livonia teens hailed as heroes for rescuing 2 people from house fire
Livonia — Three local teens who saved two people from a fire Monday are being called heroes by city officials. Livonia Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Jennison said the three teens — Ethan Morche, Chase Adams and Colin Anderson — called 911 to report a fire and helped two people escape from a house that was on fire.
Detroit News
Police situation near Moross and Beaconsfield in Harper Woods
Harper Woods — Police are urging the public to avoid the area of Woodside between Kelly and Beaconsfield due to an active situation. Officials said they will provide updates when able. Woodside runs parallel to Moross and Vernier roads. cramirez@detroitnews.com. Twitter: @CharlesERamirez.
michiganradio.org
A double-amputee called Taylor police for help. They took his dog. Now the ACLU is suing the city.
Dale Bryant loves his dog, King. “Yeah, he helps me plenty,” Bryant said as King, a german shepherd, sniffed and wagged his tail on a Zoom call this week. Bryant has both legs amputated. He gets around by laying face down on a modified wheelchair, and pushing the wheels with his arms, which puts him eye-to-eye with King. Bryant lives alone at his house in Taylor, outside of Detroit, just him and King.
Crumbling West Road bridge causing mounting frustration Downriver
The West Road Viaduct in Trenton has been a sore spot for neighbors for years. “I’m scared every time I go over it,” said Lynn Weclowski, who lives near the bridge.
Detroit News
Prosecutor: Detroit's 2nd murder of transgender woman in a month 'beyond concerning'
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the second alleged murder of a transgender woman in less than a month. Deontae Close, 31, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting...
Accused Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter claimed to be Navy SEAL, was never in military, FBI says
Shawn Fix, one of 14 men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, told fellow plotters he had access to a Black Hawk military helicopter, the FBI says. Fix, 40, of Belleville, also claimed to be a former U.S. Navy Seal with a secret cache of weapons and ammo, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola testified at a preliminary hearing for Fix and four other co-defendants charged with providing material support for terrorism in Antrim County.
