FAYETTE CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY
The 95th Annual Fayette County Fair gets underway today (Thursday). Four days of activities at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in La Grange kick off today, including live music and entertainment, livestock shows, a carnival, a barbecue cook-off, a 5K run and a parade. Today is Senior Citizen’s Day at the...
DOWNTOWN BRENHAM FARMER AND ARTISAN MARKET RETURNS FRIDAY
The First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham returns after intense heat led to the cancellation of last month’s market. Around 40 vendors will set up along Baylor and Park Streets tomorrow (Friday) from 4 to 7 p.m., offering goods like fresh bread and pastries, dips and salsas, spices and seasonings, lemonade, jewelry, cutlery, candles and popsicles.
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR PARADE ENTRIES AVAILABLE THROUGH TUESDAY
Less than a week remains to sign up to participate in the 154th Washington County Fair parade. Entries for the parade on Saturday, September 10th through downtown Brenham are due by Tuesday. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street, featuring dozens...
BRENHAM ISD TO CELEBRATE DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI FRIDAY
Brenham ISD will celebrate its 147th anniversary and honor four distinguished graduates tomorrow (Friday). A celebratory luncheon will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Blinn College Student Center. A program to recognize the four graduates starts at noon. This year’s class of distinguished alumni includes Mayme Dennis Gardner,...
NEW FAYETTE CO. FAIR QUEEN CROWNED
The Fayette County Fair kicked off a weekend of activities Thursday night at the fair pageant. Crowned as the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen was Teagan Branch representing the Fayette County Sheriff’s Posse, with $41,685 in season ticket sales. First Runner Up was Dulce Merlos representing the Optimist Club...
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC SUPPORTS BATTLE AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative’s buildings and vehicles are displaying gold during September to support the fight against childhood cancer. This is the fifth year that Bluebonnet has promoted Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by illuminating its member service centers in Bastrop, Brenham, Giddings, Lockhart and Manor in gold light and adding gold ribbon decals to its crew vehicles.
Market Street hosts Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, Sept. 15
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ever wanted to raid Dominique Sachse’s closet? Now is your chance as you peruse fabulous finds straight from your favorite influencer and fashion bloggers’ closets at the upcoming Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, September 15 at Market Street in The Woodlands. The sale, happening from...
API BASS TOURNAMENT SEPT. 9, 10 AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Lake Somerville Marina and Campground will play host to the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) annual bass fishing tournament next weekend. Activities get underway on Friday, September 9th with a registration event at 5 p.m. The registration will include food and drinks, door prizes, drawings, and toys for children. The...
MEMORIAL OAKS HOLDING SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION LUNCH
Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham is hosting their second annual “First Responders Appreciation Lunch.”. The lunch is being held on Friday, September 9, from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home located at 1306 West Main Street in Brenham. The meals are free of charge. The First Responders Appreciation...
LABOR DAY CLOSURES FOR BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES
Brenham and Washington County offices will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Facilities that will be closed include Brenham City Hall and all county offices, Brenham Municipal Court, Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. The Collection/Transfer and Recycling Station will...
The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill opening Magnolia location
A mid-September opening is anticipated for the politically themed bar and grill. (April Halpin/Community Impact Newspaper) The Angry Elephant Bar & Grill is opening at 7030 FM 1488, Magnolia, owner Aaron Cohen said. He said he anticipates a mid-September opening for the politically themed bar and grill. According to the eatery’s website, The Angry Elephant has locations in San Antonio and College Station. The menu includes small bites, such as Merica Chicken Wings; loaded hot dogs, such as The Ben Franklin Philly Cheesesteak Dog; sandwiches; and salads. 979-704-5110. www.theangryelephantbar.com.
College Station City Council Approves The Purchase Of The Former Macy’s Store And Adjoining Parking
The College Station city council unanimously approved spending $7.3 million dollars from the general fund to buy the former Macy’s store and adjoining parking. The vote followed recommendations from city manager Bryan Woods and chief economic development officer Natalie Ruiz to acquire the building to control future development of the property.
Travis Scott’s family, foundation, host teacher supply drive
A recent study showed that Texas teachers lead the nation when it comes to spending their own money on school supplies. That disturbing fact is just one of the many reasons the family of rapper Travis Scott recently hosted a school supply giveaway for 1,000 Houston teachers. Scott and his...
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Early bird tickets start at $37.50 and will increase on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Tickets will be $50 in October. Sign up for free to be an Air Show Insider and receive deeper discounts on early bird tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
IMPACT FEES DISCUSSED DURING BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL, PLANNING & ZONING WORKSHOP
Brenham City Councilmembers and Planning and Zoning Commissioners met Tuesday evening for a workshop to discuss impact fees for capital improvements, infrastructure and facilities. Ryan Tinsley and Kelly Hajek of Strand Associates gave a presentation on how impact fees imposed on developers can be used to recoup capital improvement costs...
14 Best Restaurants in The Woodlands, TX (with Photos & Free Maps)
The Woodlands is a beautiful place in Texas to visit for business or pleasure. The town, which is also called Timberwood Park, is known for its entertainment, shopping, and shows. However, if you are looking for great food, you will be in for a treat. With restaurants from many different...
Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need
HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL UPDATED ON STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Brenham City Councilmembers were given an update Thursday on various upgrades to streets around the city. Public Works Director Dane Rau said 14 street improvement projects were completed during the 2022 Fiscal Year, covering 2.15 miles of roadway at a cost of $582,451. The city street department receives $620,000 annually to perform street work in-house.
THE SPECTATOR: THE CITY HAS A MONEY PROBLEM
The City of Brenham has a money problem. The problem is not that the City doesn’t have enough revenue. The problem is the City spends it as fast as it comes in…and the staff and Council members justify it by saying “we have to have this”. Under their proposed budget for the next fiscal year, property tax revenue is increasing over 18%, and overall revenue increases over 10%. That’s an additional $1.7 million in revenue by leaving the tax rate the same as last year and calling it a “zero net revenue budget”. Of course, we all know our property valuations have skyrocketed this past year. And while homestead property is capped at a 10% increase each year, commercial property has no such protection. Hence the 200 and 300% increases in valuation the property in downtown Brenham experienced this year. The valuation of my company’s downtown property almost tripled, which means we will be paying almost three times the tax that we did last year.
