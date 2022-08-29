'A pathetic joke': Social media responds to Josh Allen being ranked No. 13 player in NFL

Every year we promise not to take the bait, and every year the NFL Top 100 still manages to enrage fans of the sport.

The last we saw of Josh Allen, he completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 68 yards in an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round Playoffs. The game is considered by many to have been the best playoff game in NFL history.

Mind you, a week before that, Allen and the Bills hung 47 points on Bill Belichick's defense in a drubbing of the New England Patriots. Allen tossed five touchdowns in that game and added 66 rushing yards.

Allen finished second in NFL MVP voting in 2020, and after an insane finish to 2021, he's one of the odds-on favorites to win the award this year.

So naturally, there was some resentment that the Buffalo Bills quarterback was ranked No. 13 on the NFL Top 100 list , as voted on by players around the league:

