Randy Houser is back on Country Radio and looking back on ‘Like A Cowboy’

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
 4 days ago

Following some time away to focus on songwriting, Randy Houser is back on Country radio and we couldn’t be happier. His return has us reflecting on all the songs we’ve loved from him over the years including the powerful “Like A Cowboy,” which he shared was inspired by his visit to some American Soldiers.

LISTEN NOW : Randy Houser joins Rob + Holly’s Friday Night Takeover

“I forget exactly when I wrote it — it was a couple of years before it came out — but it was the year that Jamey Johnson and I went to Iraq, we went with Kellie Picker to Iraq to play for our troops,” Houser shared on Rob + Holly ’s Friday Night Takeover. We got there and we did almost 30 shows in 11 days.. We were completely just wiped out, but there was also this amazing sense of loneliness and homesickness and all those things.”

He continued, “I just remember that feeling and also going ‘Man, I need to burry this s*** really deep because I’m over here with people who haven’t seen home in six months to a year, some of them more.”

The raw emotions inspired Houser as a songwriter upon his return home, prompting him to  reflect on the first time he left home. It wasn’t long after that the song, “Like A Cowboy,” was born.

“Coming home, it reminded me of all these kids that are like 18 years old that were there, first time they ever left home was to go there, you know? That song 'Like A Cowboy' kinda came out of that.” He continued, “I remember the first time I left home, I went to go rodeo when I was a young fella.”

Looking back on Houser’s hits from the past only has us more excited for his new single, “Note To Self,” and his forthcoming album which is expected to drop sometime in November.

“This is the first album I’ve recorded at my house, which was fun,” Houser said, clearly enthusiastic about the freedom he felt while creating on his own terms.

Hear more about what’s to come on the new album, as well as Randy’s acting debuts by listening to his full conversation on Rob + Holly’s Friday Night Takeover above.

