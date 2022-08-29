Royals Insider details how Julio Rodriguez's new contract could lay groundwork for Bobby Witt Jr. extension

The Mariners made headlines last week when they signed rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez to a major contract extension. Seattle became the latest team to get in on the sign-your-young-talent-long-term-before-they-hit-free-agency trend that's growing across the league, which is a bridge that the Royals will probably have to cross sometime soon as well. Talking to 610's The Drive recently, Royals Insider Josh Vernier explained what Rodriguez's contract could mean for any negotiations between Kansas City and Witt Jr.

"Interesting deal, very interesting and complex deal," he said. "The floor of it is eight years at $120 million. Basically it could be an eight year deal, it could be an 18 year deal. More than likely it's a 13-year deal. Bottom line, it's $15 million per season. I don't think Bobby Witt Jr. is going to sign a contract that pays him a guaranteed $15 million per season. I understand Rodriguez's OPS is 50 points higher, he has more home runs, he's only one stolen base back, and he's six months younger than Bobby Witt Jr. But [he] only signed for $1.75 million and that was back as a 16-year old five years ago. Bobby Witt signed for $8 million, and that was just three years ago. Bobby's old man also made $21 million in his career and is serving as his representation. Julio Rodriguez comes from a strong family, but I'm pretty sure – I can't guarantee it – but reading about him, it didn't seem as if his father made $21 million. So maybe there's a little more eagerness on his side to get $210 million guaranteed, where Bobby Witt Jr. might be able to roll the dice for another year or two. Yeah, Royals, offer him this deal. I'd just be shocked if he takes it."