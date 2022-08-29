ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals Insider details how Julio Rodriguez's new contract could lay groundwork for Bobby Witt Jr. extension

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPqXw_0hZezruh00

The Mariners made headlines last week when they signed rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez to a major contract extension. Seattle became the latest team to get in on the sign-your-young-talent-long-term-before-they-hit-free-agency trend that's growing across the league, which is a bridge that the Royals will probably have to cross sometime soon as well. Talking to 610's The Drive recently, Royals Insider Josh Vernier explained what Rodriguez's contract could mean for any negotiations between Kansas City and Witt Jr.

"Interesting deal, very interesting and complex deal," he said. "The floor of it is eight years at $120 million. Basically it could be an eight year deal, it could be an 18 year deal. More than likely it's a 13-year deal. Bottom line, it's $15 million per season. I don't think Bobby Witt Jr. is going to sign a contract that pays him a guaranteed $15 million per season. I understand Rodriguez's OPS is 50 points higher, he has more home runs, he's only one stolen base back, and he's six months younger than Bobby Witt Jr. But [he] only signed for $1.75 million and that was back as a 16-year old five years ago. Bobby Witt signed for $8 million, and that was just three years ago. Bobby's old man also made $21 million in his career and is serving as his representation. Julio Rodriguez comes from a strong family, but I'm pretty sure – I can't guarantee it – but reading about him, it didn't seem as if his father made $21 million. So maybe there's a little more eagerness on his side to get $210 million guaranteed, where Bobby Witt Jr. might be able to roll the dice for another year or two. Yeah, Royals, offer him this deal. I'd just be shocked if he takes it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue

Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue, and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely. Chicago […] The post Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

After the final round of Kansas City Chiefs roster cuts, the 53-man roster is set. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Andy Reid and Brett Veach’s wheeling and dealing is done ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The final roster still contains players who likely won’t see much action for Kansas City, but could provide value for other NFL teams (and some future draft capital for the Chiefs as well). Here are the best Chiefs trade assets following the final 53-man roster cuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Spun

Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon

For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

MLB Playoff Watch: Cardinals start to separate in NL Central

A seven-team race is developing for six National League playoff spots. The Dodgers are running away with the West, 19.5 games ahead of the second-place Padres. The Cardinals are beginning to separate themselves from the Brewers, six games ahead entering Tuesday. The Mets and Braves continue to vie for the top spot in the East, with just three games between them, but the second-place finisher is already almost assured a wild card.
MLB
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Initial 2022 53-Man Roster

After some tough decisions, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially narrowed down their roster. Teams had to get to 53 players by today’s deadline. Over the last couple of weeks, we gave our predictions on who would make the cut and who would not. Not all of them were necessarily correct. Though, this Chiefs roster has begun to take shape and has formed adequately.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Bobby Witt
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy