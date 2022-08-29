Skyy Moore falls victim to rookie prank by Chiefs' teammates

(610 Sports) – Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore had a 'welcome to the NFL, rookie' moment over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Moore tweeted out a picture of what he thought to be the receipt for dinner with some of his Chiefs' teammates, that he was expected to cover. The tweet was captioned, “When the waitress hands you the bill for rookie dinner .

Moore later posted a video on social media saying the receipt was fake. Moore's teammate and fellow wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reportedly took care of the check.

The second-round pick of the Chiefs out of Western Michigan is expected to be a key contributor in the offense and on special teams as a punt returner.