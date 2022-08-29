Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Club Quarantine to take over Las Vegas with Labor Day weekend party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It took over Instagram during the 2020 lockdown. Now, Club Quarantine is taking over Las Vegas. DJ D-Nice is lighting up Las Vegas with Club Quarantine and a three-day mega-party happening during the Labor Day weekend. The weekend is packed with star power, including Keyshia...
news3lv.com
Neon Museum to host 10th anniversary bash at Siegfried and Roy estate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will celebrate 10 years since it opened its doors in downtown Las Vegas with a special celebration at the estate once belonging to Siegfried & Roy. A spokesperson for the museum says the event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, at Jungle...
news3lv.com
Wynn Field Club inside Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is always redefining how we do entertainment, including watching a football game. Joining me now is the general manager of Wynn Field Club, Hunter Beaty.
news3lv.com
Comedian Sarah Silverman headlines Wynn Las Vegas for Labor Day weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sarah Silverman is headlining Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 4. She joined us to talk about show and what fans can expect.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport sets new passenger record for second consecutive month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Airport traffic is starting to look back to normal in Las Vegas. New numbers out of Harry Reid International Airport continue to show busy crowds as LAS once again sets a new record for passengers in a single month. According to the airport, 4.86 million...
news3lv.com
Enjoy $3 movies across the valley on National Cinema Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This weekend marks the first National Cinema Day, where moviegoers will be able to enjoy $3 movies across the valley. During the inaugural event on Saturday, September 3, fans can enjoy 3-dollar tickets and concession specials throughout the day. Tickets for all movies and all...
news3lv.com
'Flight Club' releases first look into new Las Vegas location inside The Venetian
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popular Social Darts concept, Flight Club, is giving fans a sneak peek into its first Las Vegas location on The Strip. The London-based company is set to feature a carousel bar, eye-catching décor, multiple event spaces, and more when it makes its debut inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall.
news3lv.com
Excessive heat warning active this Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect through the Labor Day Weekend until 8:00 p.m. September 6 for high and low temperatures 8-12 degrees above normal. On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny in Las Vegas with highs around 109 degrees. We will be just...
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas launches exclusive 'Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde' beer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas landmark is getting some new spirit. Circa Las Vegas announced that it's partnering with local brewery Able Baker Brewing Company to create the new beer "Vegas Vickie Neon Blonde." Named for the famous cowgirl neon sign that now stands inside Circa in...
news3lv.com
Treasure Island awards $110k to August jackpot winners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Treasure Island awarded $10,000 jackpots to six lucky people this August. Jackpot winners came from around the world, including a visitor from the United Kingdom and another from Canada. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip...
news3lv.com
Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas growing as a tech hub for start-ups
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new identity is starting to emerge for Las Vegas, a tech hub as more than 1,200 startups call the valley home, according to the city of Las Vegas. Some of the businesses have their offices located inside the International Innovation Center in downtown Las Vegas. Due to demand for the 11,000-square-foot building, the city opened another center known as "The Herbert" less than a year ago.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces downtown road closures for September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas has announced various road closures in downtown Las Vegas this month, the biggest being for the Life is Beautiful Festival. First Friday in the Arts District: Friday, September 2. Road closures for the monthly festival begin at 5 p.m. Friday...
news3lv.com
New 50-foot-tall showgirl signs installed on Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brand-new 50-foot-tall showgirls have been installed on Las Vegas Boulevard. The city of Las Vegas says the showgirls will light up for the first time at dusk on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the corner of Main Street, near The STRAT. YESCO built the signs,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas named #1 Labor Day destination, according to Tripadvisor
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tripadvisor has come out with a new list of where people plan to travel for labor day weekend, with the number one destination being the one and only Las Vegas!. The company says that most Americans plan to travel between Thursday and September 7th, making...
news3lv.com
Caesars Palace dealer retires after more than 55 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The last remaining year-one team member at Caesars Palace retired on Wednesday. Benny Figgins, a blackjack dealer, received a grand, red carpet send-off at the end of his final shift with good wishes, cheers, and a limo ride home. He says in addition to meeting...
news3lv.com
New website tracks infrastructure spending around Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada has launched a new website to track spending on infrastructure around the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the website NevadaBuilds.com will highlight investments coming through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last year. "Our new website will...
news3lv.com
Sadly, Las Vegas rent prices not expected to drop anytime soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada continue to climb with little hope of a pullback in the coming months. Combined with inflation and higher interest rates, it’s adding additional economic pressure on household budgets. “Rent is probably the single largest expense for anybody at this point,”...
news3lv.com
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert visits Aces to present post-season awards
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert was in Las Vegas for game 2 of the Aces and Storm series. Cathy wasn't only here for the game but she was also here to present Aces coach Becky Hammon her WNBA Coach of the Year trophy. Also to give Jackie Young her Defensive Player of the Year award in front of the LVA fans.
news3lv.com
NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity as temperatures continue to rise
Las Vegas (KSNV) — NV Energy urges its customers to be conscious of their energy usage as extreme heat continues throughout the weekend. The energy company says customers should conserve energy from Sunday, September 4th, to Tuesday, September 6th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. MORE ON...
