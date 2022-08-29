LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new identity is starting to emerge for Las Vegas, a tech hub as more than 1,200 startups call the valley home, according to the city of Las Vegas. Some of the businesses have their offices located inside the International Innovation Center in downtown Las Vegas. Due to demand for the 11,000-square-foot building, the city opened another center known as "The Herbert" less than a year ago.

