100fmrockford.com
What’s there to do in the Rockford area on Labor Day weekend? Here are 11 ideas
ROCKFORD — Stop laboring and start relaxing because a three-day weekend is nearly here. We’ve got 11 ideas for things to do over the Labor Day weekend in the Rockford area, but there’s even more to check out in our events calendar. Here are a few fast...
rockrivercurrent.com
Subway to move into former Taco John’s in south Rockford
ROCKFORD — Subway is moving out of Alpine Plaza and into the former Taco John’s across the street. The restaurant franchise is remodeling the shuttered taco shop at 3629 S. Alpine Road with a goal of opening later this month. It has closed the Alpine Plaza store, 3220...
Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
100fmrockford.com
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
WIFR
Beloit Health System breaks ground on natural birthing center
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a remarkable project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center planned for 5605 E. Rockton Rd., in Roscoe will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are...
Are These The Top 10 Best Wing Joints In The Rockford Area?
Wings. Extra spicy. Lots of ranch. A ton of napkins. These are all I need when it comes to getting my fingers messy in delicious chicken wings. I'm not ashamed to say it: I crave wings literally every day. Since my manager, Brian, mentioned wings a few days ago, all I could think about now is where I'm getting my next fill.
WIFR
$10K grant awarded to Stephenson Co. for flood relief
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois realtors step in to provide $10,000 for residents affected by the August 7 and August 8 flood in Stephenson County. Freeport city officials shared the good news via Facebook on Wednesday, showing residents how and where they can apply by November 30 for some of the relief funds.
WIFR
New Top Dollar Slots location lets players snack on big wins
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new slot parlor opened Thursdays in Loves Park and the owner wants visitors to know it’s a cut above the rest. Top Dollar Slots Owner Frank Laudicina celebrated the new store with a ribbon cutting at 2189 Windsor Road in Loves Park. Laudicina...
Rockford Attraction Is One Of The Best Places To Visit For Fall in Illinois
With all the rainy days we've been having, I've started looking into all the fall festivities approaching since the warm weather doesn't seem to want to stay around much longer. After looking for corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and delicious cider donuts near me, I stumbled upon this list that had...
Rockford middle school throws back-to-school night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools will open their doors on a new school year later this week. One middle school welcomed families back a little early for a back-to-school night Tuesday. There were hundreds of Families at Flinn Middle School, and one teacher said that this type of community buy-in is a huge […]
rockrivercurrent.com
A new food truck in Loves Park combines award-winning BBQ with THC
LOVES PARK — Little Nick’s BBQ is bringing you food on the go with its new food truck, which is just one part of the growing business. Its next goal is to expand into the historic Der Rathskeller property on the city’s North End to bring you more options and more space to enjoy barbecue.
aroundptown.com
St. Catherine/St. Ambrose Parishes Welcome New Priest
Father David Reese has been assigned by Bishop David Malloy of the Rockford Diocese to lead the St. Catherine and St. Ambrose parishes. Raised in the Quad Cities, Fr. Reese is a graduate from Rock Island Alleman. Describing his as a “full life”, Father Reese has served in the U.S....
WIFR
Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit residents, get ready to check out unique artwork and move those feet to some catchy beats. Deviate Beloit is a first-of-its-kind high-energy interactive night set for October 15 at the Ironworks Campus Spine in downtown Beloit. This one-night, 21 and over event will showcase locals in an eclectic and electric atmosphere.
‘We Will Cherish the Memories Forever’ Single Mom Closes Up Beloved Small Town Illinois Store After a Summer of Ups and Downs
After months of attempting to save her downtown shop, today, Brianna from The Midwest Rustic is shutting down the store for good. There have been a lot of shakeups in downtown Rockford this summer and throughout the past few months we've watched store owner pivot in hopes of saving their shops after raised rent and inflation.
nbc15.com
Beloit community remembers, supports those impacted by substance use during Overdose Awareness Walk
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Beloit community gathered at Riverside Park Wednesday evening to support those affected by substance use. During the Beloit Overdose Awareness Walk, participants had the chance to walk around a lagoon filled with photos of those who have lose...
Roscoe residents teaming up for primary election
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Roscoe residents hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce that they will be teaming up. The conference took place at Jessica’s Restaurant, 5091 Edgemere Ct. Current Village Trustee Carol Gustafson is running for village president, leading a slate of potential village trustee’s in the upcoming primary next […]
WIFR
I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be starting construction work on the I-39 bridge passing over Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County on September 6. Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both bridges. Traffic will be reduced to one lane...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Automobile Accidents on the West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
advantagenews.com
Study ranks several Illinois cities among worst real estate markets in the U.S.
A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth. At the bottom of...
