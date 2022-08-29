ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Subway to move into former Taco John’s in south Rockford

ROCKFORD — Subway is moving out of Alpine Plaza and into the former Taco John’s across the street. The restaurant franchise is remodeling the shuttered taco shop at 3629 S. Alpine Road with a goal of opening later this month. It has closed the Alpine Plaza store, 3220...
Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
Beloit Health System breaks ground on natural birthing center

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a remarkable project centered on expectant mothers and babies. The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center planned for 5605 E. Rockton Rd., in Roscoe will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. “We are...
Are These The Top 10 Best Wing Joints In The Rockford Area?

Wings. Extra spicy. Lots of ranch. A ton of napkins. These are all I need when it comes to getting my fingers messy in delicious chicken wings. I'm not ashamed to say it: I crave wings literally every day. Since my manager, Brian, mentioned wings a few days ago, all I could think about now is where I'm getting my next fill.
$10K grant awarded to Stephenson Co. for flood relief

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois realtors step in to provide $10,000 for residents affected by the August 7 and August 8 flood in Stephenson County. Freeport city officials shared the good news via Facebook on Wednesday, showing residents how and where they can apply by November 30 for some of the relief funds.
New Top Dollar Slots location lets players snack on big wins

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new slot parlor opened Thursdays in Loves Park and the owner wants visitors to know it’s a cut above the rest. Top Dollar Slots Owner Frank Laudicina celebrated the new store with a ribbon cutting at 2189 Windsor Road in Loves Park. Laudicina...
Rachel Robinson
Rockford middle school throws back-to-school night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools will open their doors on a new school year later this week. One middle school welcomed families back a little early for a back-to-school night Tuesday. There were hundreds of Families at Flinn Middle School, and one teacher said that this type of community buy-in is a huge […]
A new food truck in Loves Park combines award-winning BBQ with THC

LOVES PARK — Little Nick’s BBQ is bringing you food on the go with its new food truck, which is just one part of the growing business. Its next goal is to expand into the historic Der Rathskeller property on the city’s North End to bring you more options and more space to enjoy barbecue.
St. Catherine/St. Ambrose Parishes Welcome New Priest

Father David Reese has been assigned by Bishop David Malloy of the Rockford Diocese to lead the St. Catherine and St. Ambrose parishes. Raised in the Quad Cities, Fr. Reese is a graduate from Rock Island Alleman. Describing his as a “full life”, Father Reese has served in the U.S....
Roscoe residents teaming up for primary election

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Roscoe residents hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce that they will be teaming up. The conference took place at Jessica’s Restaurant, 5091 Edgemere Ct. Current Village Trustee Carol Gustafson is running for village president, leading a slate of potential village trustee’s in the upcoming primary next […]
I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be starting construction work on the I-39 bridge passing over Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County on September 6. Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both bridges. Traffic will be reduced to one lane...
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Automobile Accidents on the West Side

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
