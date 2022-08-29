ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

WKYT 27

AVOL’s Dining Out For Life returns to Lexington

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AVOL and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AVOL, visit https://avolky.org/. Dining Out For Life (DOFL) is AVOL Kentucky’s annual fundraiser held in support of the organization’s mission to collaborate...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette County commonwealth’s attorney retiring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is retiring. Red Corn said she will step down from her role at the end of the month. She was appointed commonwealth’s attorney in 2016, and in 2018 was elected to a six-year term. Red Corn...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington

The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested. Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested. New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines. Updated: 13 hours ago. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KYTC announced a major project for Fayette County. An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is scheduled to begin in Lexington on Tuesday, September 6. It’ll start at the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and ends at the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113). Officials said it’ll widen...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mayor addresses $4M theft of federal funds from city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been an expensive lesson on cyber security for the city of Lexington after $4 million was transferred into the wrong hands. The missing money, meant for federal rental assistance and transitional housing, is causing concern amongst residents in Lexington. “We don’t need to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a lottery ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

City of Lexington recovers nearly $4M in stolen federal funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has recovered all of the funds that were stolen in an electronic theft, according to Mayor Linda Gorton. The missing money, nearly $4 million, was seized from a private account and refunded to the city on Friday. The money was originally intended...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 1.4% month-over-month in August. That’s compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number four among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Mayor celebrates new affordable apartments for seniors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington senior citizens now have a new place to call home. An expansion is being built on 1511 Versailles Rd and will be called Christian Towers II. The project will add 40 units, and rehab the original building that has 92 apartments. City Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds and president and CEO of Mansermar Inc. Cissy Watson alongside community members celebrated the development Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington restaurant celebrates 5 years of second chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police: Auto thefts returning to pre-pandemic levels in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to numbers from Lexington police, cases of auto theft are on the rise. We looked at Lexington police crime statistics from the past six years. During the first six months of 2022, police worked 661 auto thefts in the city. Every month, except one, had more than 100 thefts. April had 127, which was the highest monthly total since 2017.
LEXINGTON, KY
smileypete.com

Historic Inn’s New Ownership Continues Family Legacy

The stately Harrodsburg landmark known as the Beaumont Inn now has its sixth generation of family members working there, after a recent change in ownership that kept the historic inn all in the family. Milward and Kathy Dedman officially bought the circa-1845 bed-and-breakfast inn June 1 this year from cousin...
HARRODSBURG, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky backup quarterback strong man of faith

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Deuce Hogan sees the football field as his platform on and off turf. “I always tell people it's a 100-yard stage,” said Hogan, who was named the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Will Levis this week. “(I’m) using this platform to be able to speak to people on a really big scale and I think football can open doors there.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Max DeGraff named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Max DeGraff lit up Henry Clay Friday night with some video game numbers. He finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged nearly 46 yards per reception and only one of his catches didn’t go the distance. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
LEXINGTON, KY

