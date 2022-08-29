Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
AVOL’s Dining Out For Life returns to Lexington
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AVOL and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AVOL, visit https://avolky.org/. Dining Out For Life (DOFL) is AVOL Kentucky’s annual fundraiser held in support of the organization’s mission to collaborate...
WKYT 27
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
foxlexington.com
Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
WKYT 27
Fayette County commonwealth’s attorney retiring
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is retiring. Red Corn said she will step down from her role at the end of the month. She was appointed commonwealth’s attorney in 2016, and in 2018 was elected to a six-year term. Red Corn...
WKYT 27
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested. Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested. New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines. Updated: 13 hours ago. The...
WKYT 27
New ‘Save Their Homes’ program helping people in Lexington remain in housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Affordable housing is in short supply in Lexington, so one group is trying to step in and be a lifeline to people who might not have a place to live. It’s a problem that seems to be plaguing the country. “We’re hoping and praying that...
WKYT 27
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KYTC announced a major project for Fayette County. An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is scheduled to begin in Lexington on Tuesday, September 6. It’ll start at the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and ends at the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113). Officials said it’ll widen...
WKYT 27
Lexington mayor addresses $4M theft of federal funds from city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been an expensive lesson on cyber security for the city of Lexington after $4 million was transferred into the wrong hands. The missing money, meant for federal rental assistance and transitional housing, is causing concern amongst residents in Lexington. “We don’t need to be...
WKYT 27
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a lottery ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing...
WKYT 27
Sec. Adams raising concerns about election misinformation in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams is focused on election security. Thursday afternoon he told the Rotary Club of Lexington the election in 2020 was safe and a success. “I thought when we got through 2020 it was going to be smooth sailing, but there is always...
WKYT 27
City of Lexington recovers nearly $4M in stolen federal funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has recovered all of the funds that were stolen in an electronic theft, according to Mayor Linda Gorton. The missing money, nearly $4 million, was seized from a private account and refunded to the city on Friday. The money was originally intended...
foxlexington.com
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
WKYT 27
Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 1.4% month-over-month in August. That’s compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number four among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
WTVQ
Mayor celebrates new affordable apartments for seniors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington senior citizens now have a new place to call home. An expansion is being built on 1511 Versailles Rd and will be called Christian Towers II. The project will add 40 units, and rehab the original building that has 92 apartments. City Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds and president and CEO of Mansermar Inc. Cissy Watson alongside community members celebrated the development Tuesday.
foxlexington.com
Lexington restaurant celebrates 5 years of second chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A special anniversary for a Lexington restaurant serving up second chances. DV8 Kitchen, which employs more than 150 employees trying to overcome substance abuse, celebrated its 5th birthday. FOX 56 took a trip to find out their recipe for success. DV8 serves food made...
WKYT 27
Police: Auto thefts returning to pre-pandemic levels in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to numbers from Lexington police, cases of auto theft are on the rise. We looked at Lexington police crime statistics from the past six years. During the first six months of 2022, police worked 661 auto thefts in the city. Every month, except one, had more than 100 thefts. April had 127, which was the highest monthly total since 2017.
smileypete.com
Historic Inn’s New Ownership Continues Family Legacy
The stately Harrodsburg landmark known as the Beaumont Inn now has its sixth generation of family members working there, after a recent change in ownership that kept the historic inn all in the family. Milward and Kathy Dedman officially bought the circa-1845 bed-and-breakfast inn June 1 this year from cousin...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky backup quarterback strong man of faith
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Deuce Hogan sees the football field as his platform on and off turf. “I always tell people it's a 100-yard stage,” said Hogan, who was named the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Will Levis this week. “(I’m) using this platform to be able to speak to people on a really big scale and I think football can open doors there.”
WKYT 27
Max DeGraff named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Max DeGraff lit up Henry Clay Friday night with some video game numbers. He finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged nearly 46 yards per reception and only one of his catches didn’t go the distance. In...
foxlexington.com
Gorton unsure if Lexington can recover stolen funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are continuing to investigate who stole $4 million from the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton said Tuesday that the investigation is beginning to look like the work of one person who managed to trick city employees over email to make them think they were part of the non-profit that money was supposed to go to.
