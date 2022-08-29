LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to numbers from Lexington police, cases of auto theft are on the rise. We looked at Lexington police crime statistics from the past six years. During the first six months of 2022, police worked 661 auto thefts in the city. Every month, except one, had more than 100 thefts. April had 127, which was the highest monthly total since 2017.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO