Valley aging expo returns for 31st year
The Roanoke Valley Aging Expo has returned for the 31st year to provide participants opportunities to learn about programs and services offered in the area. Representatives from the North Carolina Secretary of State, Department of Insurance, and the assistant North Carolina attorney general will also be on hand to share strategies on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams targeting older adults.
Health department participating in Child Passenger Safety Week
The Halifax County Public Health System is participating in Child Passenger Safety Week, September 18 through 24 and Seat Check Saturday, September 24. These events encourage North Carolina parents and caregivers to make sure their car seats and booster seats fit their children properly and that the seats are correctly installed in vehicles.
Elva Marie Ogan Bryant
Elva Marie Ogan Bryant of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Elva was born on December 29, 1929 to the late Clarence and Elva Lena Ogan of Corona, California. Elva was one of six children; brothers Ransom and David; sisters, Virginia, SaLoma, Mary Lee. She was preceded...
Shirley Butler Skinner
Shirley Butler Skinner, 91, of Lake Gaston left this world to join her beloved husband, Sterling on August 22, 2022 wrapped in the everlasting love of her family. She was born August 15, 1931 in Bladen County, North Carolina to Bert and Martha Gause Butler. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Sterling Warren Skinner,Sr.
Dwight Bronson 'Bob' Cummings
Dwight Bronson “Bob” Cummings, 71, died unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, August 31, 2022 in his Gaston home. Bob was born in Preston County, WV on March 16,1951, the son of Virgil Dale and Gertrude Marie Sigley Cummings. Bob was a retired construction superintendent. He enjoyed his work and...
Lady Jackets tennis team stings lady Knights
The Roanoke Rapids High School women’s tennis teamcontinued their winning ways, picking up a 7-2 conference win over the Knights from Northern Nash High School Tuesday, August 30 at the T.J. Davis Recreation Center tennis courts. Beginning the match with singles play, the Jackets came out with the 5-1...
Health department adds 3 COVID-related deaths in latest report
Halifax County remains in the orange category, signifying a high transmission level of COVID-19, the health department reported today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 16,571 since March of 2020. The health department reported 154 new positive cases since its report last week. The health department also...
Previously charged RR man arrested after running from officers
A Roanoke Rapids man was charged this morning after officers found him in the area of Old Farm Road and White Motors. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers J. Way and N. Powell were in the area shortly after 12:15 a.m. doing checks in the wake of catalytic converter thefts.
