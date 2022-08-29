Tiger Woods Introduces ‘Tech-Infused Golf League’

Coming in 2024, golf games could be held inside huge stadiums. That’s what Tiger Woods and the co-founders of TMRW Sports is promising to deliver, and Woods believes it will be a new breed of golf league. The Tech-Infused Golf League (TGL) is a partnership with the PGA Tour, and will compliment the regular game schedules starting January 2024. “TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future,” Woods said in a press release .

The TGL games will feature six teams consisting of three PGA Tour players. The announcement says that it’ll feature a virtual course built on top of a physical short-game, purpose-built venue. Each game will be televised live on primetime Mondays, and it promises to deliver a “high-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot.” Each TGL season will run for 15 weekly regular matches followed by semifinals and a finals match. “We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans,” Woods describes what the new tech-driven golf games can deliver to its fans. Meanwhile, McIlroy said he hopes the new game format will help attract younger fans. He says that the TGL fan experience will be “comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game.”

“This innovative league provides fans a fresh, short-form version of golf in an unmatched coliseum environment designed for a modern audience. We began working on this concept nearly two years ago and we’re happy to be unveiling it today,” Mike McCarley, CEO of TMRW Sports, said.

