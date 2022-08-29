The Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys. The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton will present a night of Motown music with the Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Sings Gladys. The performance will be at 7pm Friday September 23 and will feature a fun, nostalgic evening of soul music recorded by the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, and delivered by the talented national recording and chart-topping artist, Yolanda Rabun and her full band. The concert is a walk down memory lane showcasing intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies and a top-notch live performance of celebrated songs from Gladys Knight and the Pips’ “Neither One of Us” album. The Neither One of Us Concert, touted as a “love letter to Gladys”, premiered in 2021, with rave reviews and a Broadway World nomination.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO