Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Horry County counselor publishes second book, aiming to help kids with ADHD
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County counselor is using her years of experience to support kids in and outside of her school. Cindy Young helps kids at Carolina Forest Elementary every day, but the RBHS counselor is on a mission to help them across the globe. She...
WECT
YWCA Lower Cape Fear to introduce adult swim courses for various skill levels
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear Aquatics Center has announced new swim lessons for adults. Beginning in October, three classes for different swimming skill levels will be held. Level one classes will focus on those with a fear or phobia of water. This class will help people...
Someone in NC won over $500,000 after buying $20 ticket
RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The odds of winning a Fast […]
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Road in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
A librarycard is apassportto learn
September is the perfect time to get a new library card if you do not already have one. Library cards have always been passports to
wpde.com
Year 5 of search for missing Lumberton women continues with no answers
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Lumberton police and the FBI are continuing to search for Abby Lynn Patterson who disappeared five years ago on Sept. 5, 2017. In a video statement, the FBI says they have promising leads and they believe they know who she was with before she disappeared.
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
WMBF
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during house party in Maxton, police say
MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after three people were shot at a house party in Maxton over the weekend. Police were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home on West Rockingham Road for a shooting. The Maxton Police Department said two juveniles and one adult...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Juvenile arrested following deadly shooting in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting this afternoon in Columbus County. Whiteville Police say they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street around 12:35 pm to reports of shots fired. They found a person lying in the roadway upon their arrival.
46-year-old man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs of Lumberton was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
Two North Carolina women involved in car chase, one shot, police say
The incident was reported as an altercation between two women -- one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police.
wpde.com
3 adults, 1 toddler taken to hospital after boat fire in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people were injured, including a toddler, in a boat fire on Monday. An official with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed to us on scene that there were three adults and one toddler involved in the incident. All four were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County check point results in dozens of citations, one wanted fugitive arrested
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a special operation to keep their community safer. On August 31st, the Community Impact Team teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other organizations to conduct operations in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas.
wpde.com
Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
bladenonline.com
Motown Concert 7pm September 23 at the Carolina Civic Center: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys
The Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys. The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton will present a night of Motown music with the Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Sings Gladys. The performance will be at 7pm Friday September 23 and will feature a fun, nostalgic evening of soul music recorded by the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, and delivered by the talented national recording and chart-topping artist, Yolanda Rabun and her full band. The concert is a walk down memory lane showcasing intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies and a top-notch live performance of celebrated songs from Gladys Knight and the Pips’ “Neither One of Us” album. The Neither One of Us Concert, touted as a “love letter to Gladys”, premiered in 2021, with rave reviews and a Broadway World nomination.
columbuscountynews.com
Juvenile in Custody in Monday Murder
A Whiteville man was found shot to death in the 700 block of Burkhead Street Monday (today), and a juvenile has been taken into custody. Caron Antwan Robinson was found around 12:35 p.m., Whiteville Police said in a press release. He was transported to Columbus Regional, where he later died.
Comments / 0