Robeson County, NC

FOX8 News

Someone in NC won over $500,000 after buying $20 ticket

RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The odds of winning a Fast […]
RAEFORD, NC
FOX8 News

More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Lumberton, NC
Lumberton, NC
Lumberton, NC
Robeson County, NC
Robeson County, NC
wpde.com

3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Road in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during house party in Maxton, police say

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after three people were shot at a house party in Maxton over the weekend. Police were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home on West Rockingham Road for a shooting. The Maxton Police Department said two juveniles and one adult...
MAXTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Juvenile arrested following deadly shooting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting this afternoon in Columbus County. Whiteville Police say they responded to the 700 block of West Burkhead Street around 12:35 pm to reports of shots fired. They found a person lying in the roadway upon their arrival.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

46-year-old man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs of Lumberton was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
DARLINGTON, SC
bladenonline.com

Motown Concert 7pm September 23 at the Carolina Civic Center: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys

The Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys. The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton will present a night of Motown music with the Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Sings Gladys. The performance will be at 7pm Friday September 23 and will feature a fun, nostalgic evening of soul music recorded by the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, and delivered by the talented national recording and chart-topping artist, Yolanda Rabun and her full band. The concert is a walk down memory lane showcasing intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies and a top-notch live performance of celebrated songs from Gladys Knight and the Pips’ “Neither One of Us” album. The Neither One of Us Concert, touted as a “love letter to Gladys”, premiered in 2021, with rave reviews and a Broadway World nomination.
LUMBERTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Juvenile in Custody in Monday Murder

A Whiteville man was found shot to death in the 700 block of Burkhead Street Monday (today), and a juvenile has been taken into custody. Caron Antwan Robinson was found around 12:35 p.m., Whiteville Police said in a press release. He was transported to Columbus Regional, where he later died.
WHITEVILLE, NC

