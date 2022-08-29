Read full article on original website
Related
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
2 accused of robbing woman in Modesto Costco parking lot
MODESTO – Two men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed an elderly woman in the Modesto Costco parking lot early Wednesday afternoon. Modesto police say the suspects went up to the woman when she was in car. One of the suspects then opened the woman's passenger door and took her purse off of the seat. Police say the woman's credit card was then used at a Walmart in Stockton. This helped officers quickly hone-in on the suspects, however. Police soon caught the suspects at a gas station near the store and arrested them. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Charles Prince and 19-year-old Leonard Bell. Investigators say they also discovered evidence that another person was a victim of fraud during Prince and Bell's arrest.
crimevoice.com
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Galt
Originally Published by: Galt Police Department Facebook Page. “On Thursday, August 18th, at approximately 2 p.m., Galt PD Officers were requested to assist the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force with serving an arrest warrant on an outstanding homicide suspect from Georgia. During the investigation, Alantae Richardson, 24, of College Park,...
VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berkeleyside.org
Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car
A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Held for $6.5 Million Bond for a Murder at Southside Community Park
RICHMOND – Gregory A. Bonner Jr., 48, remains in custody in lieu of $6.5 million bond, following his arrest on August 24. Bonner is charged with murdering a man at Southside Community Park four days earlier. Officers responded to gunshots on August 20 at the park. They located the...
Galt drug bust results in seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and firearms
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Probation Department reported on Thursday that they seized several pounds of drugs and multiple firearms during a bust in Galt on Wednesday. The probation department said that, in partnership with the Galt Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, it served a search warrant to […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for a Fatal Shooting Outside 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD — A man and a juvenile were arrested in connection with a murder at a gym. This fatal shooting occurred on August 11 shortly before 2 a.m., outside 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way. Faatino A. Tauane, 20, of Pittsburg, was arrested August 24. He was taken...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sacramento police searching for homicide suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers identified a suspect in a shooting at a gas station that left one person dead. He was identified by police as Rashawn Maurice Anderson. The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 3. Police went to the scene at Gateway Oaks Drive, near Venture […]
Illegal casino bust made in Oakland, weapons, drugs and cash seized
(KRON) –The Oakland Police Department recovered firearms, drugs, cash and gaming machines in a bust of an illegal casino operation on Wednesday, according to a press release from OPD. OPD Community Resource Officers conducted a month-long investigation into concerns and complaints from neighbors and community members in the vicinity of the operation which was located […]
Mountain Democrat
Police suspect meth sales, arrest passenger in DUI stop
A Placerville man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs on Highway 50 was arrested Thursday afternoon; his passenger was also taken into custody after she was reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine for sale. At about 2 p.m. a Placerville police officer observed a vehicle driven by Jackson...
Man, 66, arrested in deadly stabbing on I-5 offramp in Modesto
MODESTO – A suspect has now been arrested in connection to a stabbing on an Interstate 5 offramp in Modesto that left a man dead. The incident happened on the southbound I-5 offramp to Stuhr Road back on the morning of Aug. 26. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a bleeding man. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered severe stab wounds. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Officers issued a "Be On The Look-Out" alert for the area after getting enough information about the suspect and his vehicle. Just over an hour later, CHP officers noticed a suspect matching that description at the Loves Travel Stop in Santa Nella. The suspect was then arrested as he walked out of the convenience store. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Bellflower resident Keith Alexander Forrest. Authorities have identified the victim as 39-year-old San Bernardino resident Erin Michael Anderson. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oakland police release image of car connected to triple homicide
Oakland police are asking the public's help to identify the vehicle which was seen leaving the area of a fatal shooting on Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Homicide in Roseville
Originally Published By: City of Roseville, California Police Department Facebook Page. “On 08/07/2022 at approximately 5:47 P.M., RPD Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Sunrise Ave to reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene they learned an altercation took place between two males, leading to one male shooting at the other. The shooter had fled the scene, however witnesses were able to provide officers with a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers identified the shooter as 29 year old Tevin Thomas out of Elk Grove.
Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison for death of Rocklin teen
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter and selling fentanyl as the result of the death of a Rocklin teen. Bordner was given the maximum sentence based on the crimes committed. “Zach was incredible he was such a good guy,” Didier’s mother Laura […]
Shooting at liquor store allegedly started over cigarettes
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — What started off as just another sale escalated to gunshots Monday night at a Stockton liquor store on Jamestown Street. “Just before 10 p.m., our officers responded to a disturbance at Victoria’s Liquor Store,” Officer Joe Silva said. The store owner’s son told FOX40 the disturbance started over a pack of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
Driver returned to scene of hit-and-run and hit patrol car, Galt police says
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said a driver who crashed into a patrol car at the scene of a hit-and-run was responsible for the hit-and-run as well. Police went to Ayers Lane on March 14 for reports of a person lying on the roadway. She was later identified as 16-year-old Angel Renteria. While helping […]
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank
MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.Authorities have not released the name of the driver.
westsideconnect.com
Deputies shut down sideshow
More than 200 vehicles came out for an illegal sideshow at the former Crows Landing Naval Air Station, prompting a response from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which sent vehicles fleeing in all directions. The impromptu gathering was broken up just before 7 p.m. Sunday, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 2