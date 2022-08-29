The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff voted Friday to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams no later than the 2026 season. The university leaders who make up the CFP’s Board of Managers would like to have the new format in place as soon as the 2024 season, if possible. “This is an historic and exciting day for college football,” said Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, the chairman of the board. “More teams, more participation and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni, and student-athletes.” A process that started 14 1/2 months ago with an optimistic rollout of an ambitious plan, and then was derailed as conference leaders haggled over details and questioned each other’s motivations, is now finally moving forward.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO