ClickOnDetroit.com
Full game-by-game predictions (including bowl) for Michigan football this season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s pretty amazing how much can change in one year. On the eve of kickoff last season, the Michigan football team was unranked, coming off a losing season, and on the brink of having to start over with a new staff. Now, the Wolverines...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to 2 robberies, attempted robbery at Ann Arbor banks arrested after chase in Ohio
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Toledo man who has recently been linked to two robberies and an attempted robbery at Ann Arbor banks was finally arrested after he forced customers at an Ohio bank to get on the ground at gunpoint and later led police on a chase into a field, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit calls for public power in Ann Arbor amid power outages
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three days have passed since Monday’s storms, and DTE reports 68,000 customers remain without power. With residents frustrated by another widespread outage, a nonprofit in Ann Arbor hopes the city will establish its own public power utility. It just shouldn’t be like this, that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s which Ann Arbor roads will be closed during home games at the Big House
ANN ARBOR – Football season means tailgating traffic and home game road closures. Several roads will be closed in Ann Arbor this year when the University of Michigan Wolverines take on challengers at Michigan Stadium. Closures will begin three hours before games start and will reopen when games finish.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor still waiting on new South Main Street light as football season approaches
ANN ARBOR – Supply chain issues have put plans for a new traffic light at the intersection of South Main Street and Scio Church Road on hold. In May, the signal pole was ripped off its foundation when hit by a vehicle, City of Ann Arbor officials said in a road update. The damage resulted in temporary lane closures and detours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man’s body found floating in lake in Waterford Township -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake. Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor announces new sandwich for a good cause
ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Deli has announced a new sandwich with a mission close to home. Portions of sales of the ChadWink sandwich will go towards the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation this month. The foundation aims to fund groundbreaking pediatric brain cancer research with the goal of discovering effective treatments.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Board deadlocks: Voting rights proposal not certified for Michigan ballot
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. During a meeting Wednesday, the two Democratic board members voted in favor of certification, while the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an Oakland County lake. The discovery was made at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) by a resident on Brightwood Court in Waterford Township, according to authorities. The resident told police that a body...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University union rejects administration’s salary proposal, requests more
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The university administration’s salary proposal to the Eastern Michigan University faculty union was rejected on Monday. The proposal on Saturday called for every full-time faculty member at the university to receive a salary increase in the first year of the agreement. The proposed salary increase would range from 4%-8%. Also included in the proposal was a $3,600 increase to every base salary, which will offset the increase in faculty health care costs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officers received key fobs to gain access to schools in Northville
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – With students returning to school, safety is top of mind for many parents at the moment. One district is being proactive in preventing tragedies, and they’re doing it with key fobs. There are more than 40 ways to get into Northville High School. All of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How former Detroit nurse stole painkiller from vials, syringes, swapped it with another liquid
DETROIT – Officials said a former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital extracted painkillers from vials and syringes and filled them with a different liquid. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, is a registered nurse who used to work in the critical care unit at a hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s which city services will pause in Ann Arbor on Labor Day
ANN ARBOR – The city’s municipal offices, including Larcom City Hall’s Customer Service Center will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Sept. 5. The 15th Judicial District Court at the Ann Arbor Justice Center will also be closed on Monday. In addition, no trash, recycling...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inside Venue: Ann Arbor’s first event, dining and co-working space
ANN ARBOR – A new all-in-one space dedicated to work and play is opening in the former Lucky’s Market location on the city’s southside. Venue will be holding its grand opening on Thursday from 4-10 p.m. to showcase its multiuse experience to customers seeking a place to hold events, work, eat and socialize.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory has ended for some Oakland County communities; Novi remains in effect
The boil water notice that was issued on Monday for Walled Lake, Commerce Township, has ended. Officials say that the city-wide Boil Water Advisory in Novi remains in effect. UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Novi after testing shows no bacteria present. The need to continue to boil water before...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Candlelight vigil held for missing 15-year-old girl in Commerce Township
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County teenager’s disappearance has friends and family baffled and begging for her safe return. Laken Lewis was last seen in the Stratford Villa Mobile Home Park on Aug. 18. Neighbors say they saw her out for a walk, and they said she...
