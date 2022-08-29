ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Nonprofit calls for public power in Ann Arbor amid power outages

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Three days have passed since Monday’s storms, and DTE reports 68,000 customers remain without power. With residents frustrated by another widespread outage, a nonprofit in Ann Arbor hopes the city will establish its own public power utility. It just shouldn’t be like this, that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor announces new sandwich for a good cause

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Deli has announced a new sandwich with a mission close to home. Portions of sales of the ChadWink sandwich will go towards the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation this month. The foundation aims to fund groundbreaking pediatric brain cancer research with the goal of discovering effective treatments.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Board deadlocks: Voting rights proposal not certified for Michigan ballot

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. During a meeting Wednesday, the two Democratic board members voted in favor of certification, while the...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an Oakland County lake. The discovery was made at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) by a resident on Brightwood Court in Waterford Township, according to authorities. The resident told police that a body...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University union rejects administration’s salary proposal, requests more

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The university administration’s salary proposal to the Eastern Michigan University faculty union was rejected on Monday. The proposal on Saturday called for every full-time faculty member at the university to receive a salary increase in the first year of the agreement. The proposed salary increase would range from 4%-8%. Also included in the proposal was a $3,600 increase to every base salary, which will offset the increase in faculty health care costs.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s which city services will pause in Ann Arbor on Labor Day

ANN ARBOR – The city’s municipal offices, including Larcom City Hall’s Customer Service Center will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Sept. 5. The 15th Judicial District Court at the Ann Arbor Justice Center will also be closed on Monday. In addition, no trash, recycling...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inside Venue: Ann Arbor’s first event, dining and co-working space

ANN ARBOR – A new all-in-one space dedicated to work and play is opening in the former Lucky’s Market location on the city’s southside. Venue will be holding its grand opening on Thursday from 4-10 p.m. to showcase its multiuse experience to customers seeking a place to hold events, work, eat and socialize.
ANN ARBOR, MI

