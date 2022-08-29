YPSILANTI, Mich. – The university administration’s salary proposal to the Eastern Michigan University faculty union was rejected on Monday. The proposal on Saturday called for every full-time faculty member at the university to receive a salary increase in the first year of the agreement. The proposed salary increase would range from 4%-8%. Also included in the proposal was a $3,600 increase to every base salary, which will offset the increase in faculty health care costs.

