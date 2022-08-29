Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Woods Fire: Forward progress stopped on fire that forced evacuations in Tuolumne County
JAMESTOWN, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a fire that sparked in Tuolumne County on Thursday night and forced evacuations in the area. The fire has burned 21 acres and was 10% contained, as of Friday morning. Evacuation orders are still in place near the communities of...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Sheriff’s Updating Surveillance Camera Database
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is getting the word out to residents and businesses with surveillance cameras on their property. The Sheriff’s Office would like to update its database to catalog the surveillance cameras in the community. The reasoning is that as crimes occur, deputies and detectives can reach out to residents and businesses in the area to see if their system has captured information that can help solve the case.
yourcentralvalley.com
3 men armed with guns rob store in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Three men are wanted for an armed robbery in Merced, according to Merced Police officers. Police say three men entered the store at 1230 Martin Luther King Jr Way around 11:38 p.m. Sunday, wearing masks, and ordered the clerk to give them cash. Police...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire Reported Near Yosemite Junction
Update at 11:26am: Emergency responders arriving on the scene of a reported vehicle fire at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction discovered that a water heater taken outside the vehicle is what actually caught on fire. It did not spread to any nearby vegetation. No additional information was provided. A majority of the resources, including planes from Columbia, have been released, and are returning back to base. Continue to travel with caution in the area as officials are on the scene mopping up the incident.
Woman killed in solo-car crash in Madera, CHP says
One person has died after a solo-car crash in Madera Tuesday morning.
Mountain Democrat
Molester sentenced to 30 years
El Dorado County Superior Judge Mark Ralphs on Aug. 5 sentenced Jim Lorin Westensee, 64, to 30 years to life after he pled guilty to molesting two minors, reports the county District Attorney’s Office. Westensee had been a “dear family friend and grandfather figure” to the minors’ family, according...
KCRA.com
Authorities warn of extremely dangerous conditions at Calaveras County swimming hole after several rescues
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Calaveras County authorities are warning people about a particular swimming hole, especially as Labor Day weekend brings the potential for record-high temperatures. The sheriff's office said they have rescued six people in the past two weeks from Candy Rock Swimming Hole along the Stanislaus River...
calmatters.network
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Firefighters Stop Forward Spread On Woods Fire
Update at 11:03am: Click on “view video” to see some footage of a helicopter working to put out hotspots this morning on the Woods Fire. The smoke in the fire area has noticeably diminished from 12 hours ago. Update at 10:47am: Tuolumne County District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell...
KMPH.com
One dead, one wounded in shooting in Merced County
WINTON, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a taco truck in Winton Tuesday afternoon. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Dr. and Walnut Ave. When deputies arrived at the taco...
mymotherlode.com
Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant. According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Leaders Detail Pallet Shelter Plans
Jamestown, CA — Around 50 were on hand at a meeting this morning focused on plans for a pallet shelter community at the Jamestown Mine Site property on High School Road. We reported earlier that the board of supervisors approved plans (4-1) on August 2 to designate the site for the construction of small shelters for homeless residents. Of the 50 in attendance this morning, many were county government employees, who set up informational booths. Representatives were on hand from the County Administrator’s Office, Health and Human Services, Public Works, Community Development, and others. Sheriff Bill Pooley, and supervisors David Goldemberg and Ryan Campbell, were also in attendance.
KCRA.com
Power restored to 5,200 El Dorado County PG&E customers after outage
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 5,200 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers without energy in El Dorado County amid high temperatures. A spokesperson with PG&E said most of the outage was in the Garden Valley, Kelsey, Placerville and Georgetown areas. The outage started at 1:16 p.m., and the cause was a "third-party coming into contact with our pole."
mymotherlode.com
Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora
Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
mymotherlode.com
Labor Day Weekend Events In The Mother Lode
There are several events planned for Labor Day Weekend. The Dodge Ridge Mountain Bike Park will be open over the extended Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, 2022. Efforts are being made to get 1.5 miles of an Intermediate Technical trail open by tomorrow. Mountain Bike rental bikes are available at the park or standard pedal mountain bikes and class 1 e-bikes under 60 pounds are allowed. There will also be yoga classes, scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, the Base Camp Bar & Grill will be open with games available to play, and live music on Saturday and Sunday. Details are in the event listing here.
Bear spotted swimming in Lake McClure in Mariposa County
BEATING THE HEAT: A bear showed off its powerful swimming skills up at Lake McClure in Mariposa County.
Mountain Democrat
Mastication work knocks out power
A Caltrans fuel reduction crew masticating along Highway 193 in Kelsey Wednesday hit a PG&E wire, causing the lights to go dark for thousands of electricity customers from north Placerville to Georgetown. Caltrans public information officer Steve Nelson shared with the Mountain Democrat photos of what PG&E equipment Caltrans workers...
PLANetizen
California High-Speed Rail Recommits to Bakersfield-to-Merced Segment
“The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that they approved the continued construction of the network into both Merced and Bakersfield,” reports Evan Symon for California Globe. Construction between Bakersfield and Merced is already underway, but the recent infusion of federal funding for the project,...
Some Merced residents face utility shut-offs for 1st time since 2020
The City of Merced says customers with a balance more than 60 days past due may have their water service stopped. But there are payment plans available.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Announces Cooling Center Openings
Calaveras, CA– The heat wave has prompted Calaveras County to open Cooling Centers over the holiday weekend. Temperatures of 113 degrees are anticipated in parts of Calaveras County. Older adults, young children, people with chronic conditions, and people who are ill or on uncertain medications are seen as vulnerable to this kind of extreme heat.
