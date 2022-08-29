Jamestown, CA — Around 50 were on hand at a meeting this morning focused on plans for a pallet shelter community at the Jamestown Mine Site property on High School Road. We reported earlier that the board of supervisors approved plans (4-1) on August 2 to designate the site for the construction of small shelters for homeless residents. Of the 50 in attendance this morning, many were county government employees, who set up informational booths. Representatives were on hand from the County Administrator’s Office, Health and Human Services, Public Works, Community Development, and others. Sheriff Bill Pooley, and supervisors David Goldemberg and Ryan Campbell, were also in attendance.

