Ouachita Parish, LA

Undercover Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy arrested Springfield woman for prostitution, authorities say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover investigation targeting prostitution in Ouachita Parish, La. According to deputies, they used a web page commonly used by female escorts to advertise their services.

The undercover deputy made contact with 20-year-old Aleena Rochelle Havens via text. During the conversation, Havens allegedly confirmed that one hour would cost $200 and that she would meet the undercover deputy at the Residence Inn located at 4960 Millhaven Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, the deputy made contact with Havens in her room and she allegedly invited the deputy inside the room. Havens then told the undercover deputy the prices for sexual activities.

After confirming the deal, Havens was placed under arrest. As she was being placed in handcuffs, Havens allegedly became irate and stated, “It doesn’t make a f**k, I will be out tomorrow and y’all will never see me in this town again.”

She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Prostitution.

