Tuolumne County, CA

Calaveras Sheriff's Updating Surveillance Camera Database

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is getting the word out to residents and businesses with surveillance cameras on their property. The Sheriff’s Office would like to update its database to catalog the surveillance cameras in the community. The reasoning is that as crimes occur, deputies and detectives can reach out to residents and businesses in the area to see if their system has captured information that can help solve the case.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Tuolumne County, CA
Tuolumne County, CA
Update: Fire Reported Near Yosemite Junction

Update at 11:26am: Emergency responders arriving on the scene of a reported vehicle fire at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction discovered that a water heater taken outside the vehicle is what actually caught on fire. It did not spread to any nearby vegetation. No additional information was provided. A majority of the resources, including planes from Columbia, have been released, and are returning back to base. Continue to travel with caution in the area as officials are on the scene mopping up the incident.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Molester sentenced to 30 years

El Dorado County Superior Judge Mark Ralphs on Aug. 5 sentenced Jim Lorin Westensee, 64, to 30 years to life after he pled guilty to molesting two minors, reports the county District Attorney’s Office. Westensee had been a “dear family friend and grandfather figure” to the minors’ family, according...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold

A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
LIVERMORE, CA
Update: Firefighters Stop Forward Spread On Woods Fire

Update at 11:03am: Click on “view video” to see some footage of a helicopter working to put out hotspots this morning on the Woods Fire. The smoke in the fire area has noticeably diminished from 12 hours ago. Update at 10:47am: Tuolumne County District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Power restored to 5,200 El Dorado County PG&E customers after outage

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Power was restored to more than 5,200 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers without energy in El Dorado County amid high temperatures. A spokesperson with PG&E said most of the outage was in the Garden Valley, Kelsey, Placerville and Georgetown areas. The outage started at 1:16 p.m., and the cause was a "third-party coming into contact with our pole."
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Tuolumne County Leaders Detail Pallet Shelter Plans

Jamestown, CA — Around 50 were on hand at a meeting this morning focused on plans for a pallet shelter community at the Jamestown Mine Site property on High School Road. We reported earlier that the board of supervisors approved plans (4-1) on August 2 to designate the site for the construction of small shelters for homeless residents. Of the 50 in attendance this morning, many were county government employees, who set up informational booths. Representatives were on hand from the County Administrator’s Office, Health and Human Services, Public Works, Community Development, and others. Sheriff Bill Pooley, and supervisors David Goldemberg and Ryan Campbell, were also in attendance.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant. According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.
JAMESTOWN, CA
Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora

Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
SONORA, CA
PG&E: More than 5,000 lose electricity

PG&E officials report power has been restored to “nearly all” customers in El Dorado County who experienced a blackout Wednesday afternoon. Caltrans public information officer Steve Nelson confirmed the outage was caused by a Caltrans fuel reduction crew masticating along Highway 193 in Kelsey. Nelson said workers hit a PG&E wire.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Labor Day Weekend Events In The Mother Lode

There are several events planned for Labor Day Weekend. The Dodge Ridge Mountain Bike Park will be open over the extended Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, 2022. Efforts are being made to get 1.5 miles of an Intermediate Technical trail open by tomorrow. Mountain Bike rental bikes are available at the park or standard pedal mountain bikes and class 1 e-bikes under 60 pounds are allowed. There will also be yoga classes, scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, the Base Camp Bar & Grill will be open with games available to play, and live music on Saturday and Sunday. Details are in the event listing here.
TWAIN HARTE, CA
Mastication work knocks out power

A Caltrans fuel reduction crew masticating along Highway 193 in Kelsey Wednesday hit a PG&E wire, causing the lights to go dark for thousands of electricity customers from north Placerville to Georgetown. Caltrans public information officer Steve Nelson shared with the Mountain Democrat photos of what PG&E equipment Caltrans workers...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Update: Fire In Jamestown

Update at 1:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that ground crews have contained a grass fire that broke out behind the Dollar General Store on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The fire was estimated at a 20′ by 20′ spot. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. All aircraft have returned to the Columbia Air Attack Base. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
JAMESTOWN, CA

