PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process. KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.
Oasis Recovery Center recognizes National Overdose Awareness Day
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several in southwest Georgia are using National Overdose Awareness Day to speak about how they overcame substance abuse. All in hopes to help someone else to do the same. At Oasis Recovery Center, several people who overcame their substance addiction spoke to WALB News 10 about...
Georgia to spend $250M in COVID-19 cash to aid recreation
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access.
Insurance Institute Highway Safety testing nighttime safety for pedestrians
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of pedestrian deaths are still occurring nationwide. The Georgia Department of Transportation says so far in 2022 there are 209 reported pedestrian deaths in the state of Georgia alone. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with David Harkey, President of the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety,...
Prison ministry helping Ga. inmates
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kairos of Georgia State is helping inmates around Georgia through ministry. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Beverly Upperman, the Kairos of Georgia State Chair. She said it’s important for inmates to have a support system. “We are an international prison ministry that serves...
