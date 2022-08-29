ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Jury selection, trial set for Monday in Pike County massacre

By Daniel Griffin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cj3Qz_0hZexTqx00

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – The final jury pool in the murder trial of George Wagner IV stands with about 50 potential jurors still being questioned.

Wagner IV is one of four people accused in the April 2016 execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden family in southeastern Ohio.

The jury will consist of 12 members and four alternates.

Parents: How to find help after child’s sexual assault

On Monday, jury selection is expected to be finalized ahead of the trial, which is also scheduled to begin Monday.

In exchange for not receiving the death penalty, Wagner’s younger brother Jake and his mother Angela pleaded guilty to their part in the murders and are expected to testify against him.

George Wagner IV will be the first of four family members to face a jury trial. The father of the family, George “Billy” Wagner III, is still awaiting his trial.

A judge ruled in December 2021 that George Wagner IV could face the death penalty if convicted after Wagner’s attorneys argued George IV did not kill any of the victims, according to a plea deal reached by Jake Wagner.

Medical helicopter called to SR 11 crash

Authorities said the shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy stemmed from a dispute over custody of a child Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Rhoden, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr., Hanna Rhoden, Hannah Gilley, Gary Rhoden, and Kenneth Rhoden were all found dead on the morning of April 22, 2016. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said three young children, including a baby, were discovered unharmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Man indicted in Scioto County shooting that injured woman

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a shooting earlier this summer that injured one person in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under a disability and improperly discharging a firearm, court officials said.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Jury selection: Death penalty case in murder of 8

The first trial in the case of eight members of a single Ohio family shot to death more than six years ago is about to begin after several delays related to the coronavirus pandemic and negotiations with other defendants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Waverly, OH
Pike County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, OH
Ironton Tribune

Cramblit pleads not guilty to OVI charge

On Monday, Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II pleaded not guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence and a special prosecutor and a special judge were appointed to his case in the Ironton Municipal Court. The court’s judge Kevin Waldo recused himself from the case and the Ohio Supreme Court...
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?

Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Jury Trial#Southeastern Ohio#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime
WSAZ

Woman charged in man’s overdose death

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Athens County woman is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with a man’s overdose death. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Inman, 23, died on January 31, 2022 at a home on Nurad Road. After an investigation, deputies determined...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for fleeing suspect in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A search is underway for a man who ran from deputies in Ross County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man, only described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, fled from deputies on foot in the 1900 block of Trego Creek Road.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Scioto Co. man faces drug trafficking charges following raid

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Scioto County man is in jail today after officers responded to a drug overdose at his home on Monday. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Jay Costelli of Portsmouth has been charged with felony drug possession and drug trafficking. Following the overdose, the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/31/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Casey Crawford, 31, of Corbin, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on a...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAP

One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity

RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
RUTLAND, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
SYRACUSE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy