Rockford, IL

rockrivercurrent.com

Subway to move into former Taco John’s in south Rockford

ROCKFORD — Subway is moving out of Alpine Plaza and into the former Taco John’s across the street. The restaurant franchise is remodeling the shuttered taco shop at 3629 S. Alpine Road with a goal of opening later this month. It has closed the Alpine Plaza store, 3220...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Birthing centers to make a comeback in Roscoe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline health system takes steps Tuesday to make the birthing process a little less stressful for families. Once a popular trend back in the 1980′s, birthing centers are making a comeback. On Tuesday, Beloit Health System broke ground for NorthPointe Birth Center in Roscoe, which is expected to open in 2023.
ROSCOE, IL
100fmrockford.com

What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Are These The Top 10 Best Wing Joints In The Rockford Area?

Wings. Extra spicy. Lots of ranch. A ton of napkins. These are all I need when it comes to getting my fingers messy in delicious chicken wings. I'm not ashamed to say it: I crave wings literally every day. Since my manager, Brian, mentioned wings a few days ago, all I could think about now is where I'm getting my next fill.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rachel Robinson
WIFR

$10K grant awarded to Stephenson Co. for flood relief

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois realtors step in to provide $10,000 for residents affected by the August 7 and August 8 flood in Stephenson County. Freeport city officials shared the good news via Facebook on Wednesday, showing residents how and where they can apply by November 30 for some of the relief funds.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

New Top Dollar Slots location lets players snack on big wins

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new slot parlor opened Thursdays in Loves Park and the owner wants visitors to know it’s a cut above the rest. Top Dollar Slots Owner Frank Laudicina celebrated the new store with a ribbon cutting at 2189 Windsor Road in Loves Park. Laudicina...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois spending another $100M in effort to keep kids out of crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced another $100 million in grants available for youth-centered organizations as part of an anti-violence initiative to keep teens from becoming involved in crime. “This administration is delivering historic levels of violence prevention funding to interrupt violence and keep our...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Rockford keyboardists to be featured at St. Mark concert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s own Margaret Dean and Bob Rub will play a free concert at St. Mark Lutheran church. “Keyboard Magic” starts at 7 p.m. Friday, September and will be in the St. Mark sanctuary, 675 North Mulford Road, in Rockford. It features two of Rockford’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford middle school throws back-to-school night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools will open their doors on a new school year later this week. One middle school welcomed families back a little early for a back-to-school night Tuesday. There were hundreds of Families at Flinn Middle School, and one teacher said that this type of community buy-in is a huge […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

A new food truck in Loves Park combines award-winning BBQ with THC

LOVES PARK — Little Nick’s BBQ is bringing you food on the go with its new food truck, which is just one part of the growing business. Its next goal is to expand into the historic Der Rathskeller property on the city’s North End to bring you more options and more space to enjoy barbecue.
LOVES PARK, IL
aroundptown.com

St. Catherine/St. Ambrose Parishes Welcome New Priest

Father David Reese has been assigned by Bishop David Malloy of the Rockford Diocese to lead the St. Catherine and St. Ambrose parishes. Raised in the Quad Cities, Fr. Reese is a graduate from Rock Island Alleman. Describing his as a “full life”, Father Reese has served in the U.S....
ROCKFORD, IL

