More showers and storms for the holiday weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 70% chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours could lead to some isolated flash flooding like we saw yesterday, mainly in low-lying areas. High temperatures will be cooler than past days in the upper 80s.
Wet weather continues through Labor Day weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Friday has an 80% chance showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s before the rain begins. Saturday still has a high chance for rain with mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows will start in the low 70s, and afternoon highs will hover in the middle and upper 80s.
Cold front swinging in to change things up!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An outflow boundary is moving through our area and bringing with it some brief, gusty winds and some slightly cooler temperatures! We’ll stay partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the middle 70s. A couple of showers will be possible overnight. Wednesday will be similar...
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 1, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. We can expect to stay dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the first half of the day today before scattered showers and storms develop and move through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be near normal for early September as most locations make it up to the low 90s again.
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
Labor Day closings, service interruptions
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Labor Day just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the city and county schedules around the Wiregrass. Houston County Sanitation Department- Houston County Sanitation and Solid Waste trucks will run their regular schedule the week of Labor Day. Enterprise City-...
3-year-old’s bluegill catch wins ALBBAA’s 2022 Big Fish Photo Contest
As fish tales go, this one is about as normal as it gets. Ryker Ingram, a 3-year-old angler who lives in Troy, often fishes at a private pond owned by his grandfather, Buddy Hendrix, who said his grandchildren love to “splash around in the water” and maybe grab a rod-and-reel.
Dothan continues sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor will continue to work on the local sewer lines and perform lateral rehabilitation. During the week of September 5 through September 11, crews will be working on Houston Street, in Dothan, Al. The City of Dothan would like to remind...
Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley. He has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or estimates...
Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that resulted in several gallons of fuel being spilled onto the roadway. According to information released by both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident...
Dothan man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The collision involved an SUV driven by an 18-year-old from Youngstown, Fl, another SUV driven by a 34-year-old Panama City woman, and a 31-year-old Dothan man driving a pickup truck with a trailer attached.
Second Dothan restaurant closed after fire damage
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A popular Dothan restaurant, known for its fine southern cooking, will be closed for repairs after a Tuesday fire. The destination Dothan steak and seafood restaurant The Old Mill sustained minor damage after a kitchen fire. The restaurant will be closed for a short time to...
Dothan, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The New Brockton High School football team will have a game with Providence Christian School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. New Brockton High SchoolProvidence Christian School.
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida Seeks Full-Time and Part-Time Help
Legendary Lawn Maintenance in Chipley, Florida is currently looking for full-time and part-time help. Applicants must be able to work in the heat and have reliable transportation, along with a current Driver’s License. Call Jordan at 850-818-1273 for further info or to apply.
Walk the Dog Forecast for August 31, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will have a 30-40% chance for showers and storms as a frontal boundary moves in from the north. We’ll be seasonably warm like the last couple days as most locations again top out in the low and mid 90s.
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. City blames fired worker who it claims failed to update software credentials. Human trafficking is modern day slavery,...
Feeding coordinator's firing upheld by city of Dothan board
Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking. City blames Wingfield for possible crimes in nutrition program. Updated: 2 hours ago. The city of Dothan has trying to rebound after scandalous allegations in child feeding program. Supply chain...
Local chain restaurant closes their doors for good in Dothan.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”
High School Volleyball: Rehobeth takes Ashford into five sets!
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Rivalry struck Tuesday as the Ashford Yellowjackets hosted the Rehobeth Rebels in a five-set volleyball match!. Starting in the second set, Ashford already has a set in their back pocket. But Rehobeth is up 17-15 so Amiyah Lewis decides to change that with a spike down the net.
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida. Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.
