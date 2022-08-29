DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. We can expect to stay dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the first half of the day today before scattered showers and storms develop and move through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be near normal for early September as most locations make it up to the low 90s again.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO