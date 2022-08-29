ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
JUNCTION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fredericksburg, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Gillespie County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Ash Jurberg

Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Farley
TheDailyBeast

Beto O’Rourke Agrees to Debate Texas Gov. Abbott—but Wants More

Democratic nominee for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke officially agreed on Thursday to debate with Gov. Greg Abbott in September—but he’s still pushing for more meetings before the November election. While Abbott announced last month that he and O’Rourke would go head-to-head at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Sept. 30, O’Rourke said they would face off at a “mutually agreed upon date and time,” and suggested three town hall-style debates, according to The Dallas Morning News. The campaign has since added a fourth. “Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism,” spokesperson Chris Evans said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that Governor Abbott can make time for the people he is supposed to serve given that he is making time for his mega donors at more than 15 high-dollar fundraisers this fall.” The Abbott campaign did not address O’Rourke’s four proposed debates in a statement released Thursday.Read it at Dallas Morning News
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Constitutional Amendment#County Attorney#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local
texassignal.com

TxDOT approves highway expansion plan despite public opposition

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation Commission (TxDOT) voted unanimously to approve the Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year and $85.1 billion highway expansion plan, despite Texans’ widespread opposition. According to the UTP report by TxDOT, the program emphasizes expanding highways, freeways, and roads instead of focusing on improving...
TEXAS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour

HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Constitution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Larry Lease

Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers

Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Texas State Board of Education to delay revisions to social studies standards

The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education plans to push back a revision of social studies curriculum standards to 2025 after facing criticism from conservative advocates and groups. Board members were originally scheduled to vote on the new guidelines this November, updating them for the first time in over a decade. They'll take a final vote this Friday on whether to delay the overhaul of the standards.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy