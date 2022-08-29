Read full article on original website
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
News Channel 25
A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert 'In God We Trust' law
"A conservative school district and Texas lawmaker try to outmaneuver efforts to subvert “In God We Trust” law" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
CBS Austin
Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
Texas governor’s race: Abbott, O’Rourke set for televised debate, hosted by Nexstar
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 30.
Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?
Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness
Beto O’Rourke said he will resume campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule last weekend and canceling events because of an unspecified bacterial infection.
Texas DFPS on 'brink of collapse' following Gov. Abbott's gender care directive, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent court brief, more than a dozen current and former employees of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services warned that continuing to abide by Gov. Greg Abbott's directive to treat gender-affirming medical care as potential child abuse would push the agency past "the brink of collapse."
DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water
As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
KHOU
Texas lawyer for far-right Oath Keepers arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
DALLAS — The attorney for a man accused of sedition in the Jan. 6. Capitol riot has also been arrested for her alleged role in the incident, federal authorities confirmed on Thursday. Kellye SoRelle, 43, faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding...
Beto O’Rourke Agrees to Debate Texas Gov. Abbott—but Wants More
Democratic nominee for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke officially agreed on Thursday to debate with Gov. Greg Abbott in September—but he’s still pushing for more meetings before the November election. While Abbott announced last month that he and O’Rourke would go head-to-head at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Sept. 30, O’Rourke said they would face off at a “mutually agreed upon date and time,” and suggested three town hall-style debates, according to The Dallas Morning News. The campaign has since added a fourth. “Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism,” spokesperson Chris Evans said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that Governor Abbott can make time for the people he is supposed to serve given that he is making time for his mega donors at more than 15 high-dollar fundraisers this fall.” The Abbott campaign did not address O’Rourke’s four proposed debates in a statement released Thursday.Read it at Dallas Morning News
Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
keranews.org
After Texas’ catastrophic winter blackout, a county program helps weatherize a South Dallas home
Ruby Young huddled around a portable heater with her grandson after a catastrophic winter blackout knocked out power to her home in South Dallas’ Cedar Crest neighborhood for about a week. “It was very, very cold,” the 74-year-old homeowner said. “It [the heat] would come and then it would...
keranews.org
Texas Democrats and teachers blast plans to postpone changes to social studies standards
Teachers’ groups, parents and Democratic members of the Texas State Board of Education are speaking out about Republican-led efforts to delay revisions to social studies standards. The GOP-controlled board was scheduled to approve new guidelines in November. It would have marked the first time in over a decade that...
texassignal.com
TxDOT approves highway expansion plan despite public opposition
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation Commission (TxDOT) voted unanimously to approve the Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year and $85.1 billion highway expansion plan, despite Texans’ widespread opposition. According to the UTP report by TxDOT, the program emphasizes expanding highways, freeways, and roads instead of focusing on improving...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Texas Study Finds ‘Massive Amount’ of Toxic Wastewater With Few Options for Reuse
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group—three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement from the...
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers
Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
keranews.org
Texas State Board of Education to delay revisions to social studies standards
The Republican-controlled Texas State Board of Education plans to push back a revision of social studies curriculum standards to 2025 after facing criticism from conservative advocates and groups. Board members were originally scheduled to vote on the new guidelines this November, updating them for the first time in over a decade. They'll take a final vote this Friday on whether to delay the overhaul of the standards.
